Orlando City B Falls 2-1 to Philadelphia Union II

Published on June 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Orlando City B (7-4-4, 28 points) fell 2-1 to Philadelphia Union II (6-7-2, 21 points) Sunday evening at Osceola Heritage Park.

Both sides created chances in a back-and-forth first half, but neither found a breakthrough as the match remained scoreless at the break.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 55th minute when Edward Davis curled a left-footed shot into the top left corner off a pass from Willyam Ferreira to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The Union doubled their advantage in the 81st minute as Theo Reed headed a ball to the back post off the delivery from Tyger Gladstone

Orlando City B pulled one back in the third minute of second-half stoppage time when midfielder Bernardo Rhein slotted a low left-footed shot into the lower right corner off a weighted pass from Dylan Judelson. The finish marked Rhein's second professional goal and second of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Judelson recorded his first professional goal contribution for the Lions.

The loss ended a four-match winning streak for Orlando City B, matching the longest in club history. The Lions last recorded a four-match winning streak during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season from Sept. 1 through Sept. 23.

Orlando City B remains in Central Florida to face Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, June 28, at Osceola Heritage Park (7 p.m. ET, OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com).

Match Notes:

The result ended a four-match winning streak for Orlando City B, tying the longest stretch in club history. The Lions last recorded four straight wins during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season from Sept. 1 through Sept. 23.

Bernardo Rhein scored his second career goal for Orlando City B in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. The finish was his second of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, with his first coming in the Lions' win over Inter Miami CF II on May 24.

Dylan Judelson assisted on Rhein's goal, marking his first professional goal contribution in 30 appearances for Orlando City B.

Midfielder Dylan Judelson made his 30th career appearance for Orlando City B. He last appeared May 17, 2026, against New England Revolution II before a call-up to Canada's U-20 national team.

Forward Justin Hylton made his 10th career start for Orlando City B. The 18-year-old has one goal and three assists since his debut June 1, 2025, against Chattanooga FC.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made three changes to the starting lineup from the previous match against Huntsville City FC, with Dylan Judelson, Pedro Leáo and Landon Okonski entering the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

55' Edward Davis (Willyam Ferreira) - PHI 1, ORL 0

81' Theo Reed (Tyler Gladstone) - PHI 2, ORL 0

90+3' Bernardo Rhein (Dyland Judelson) - PHI 2, ORL 1

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City B 0 1 1

Philadelphia Union II 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

PHI - Edward Davis (Willyam Ferreira) 55'

PHI - Theo Reed (Tyler Gladstone) 81'

ORL - Bernardo Rhein (Dylan Judelson) 90+3'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Landon Okonski (Yellow Card) 21'

PHI - Rafael Uzcátegui (Yellow Card) 28'

PHI - Lennon Harrington (Yellow Card) 34'

ORL - Pedro Leáo (Yellow Card) 56'

PHI - Isaiah Mendoza (Yellow Card) 71'

ORL - Nicolas Torres 72'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Tristan Himes (c); D Parker Amoo-Mensah, Albright Chikamso (Titus Sandy Jr. 68'), Landon Okonski, Bernardo Rhein; M Matthew Belgodere, Ignacio Gomez (Brady Kendall 77'), Dyland Judelson, Issah Haruna; F Jusin Hylton (Nicolas Torres 69'), Pedro Leáo

Substitutes Not Used: GK Juan Rojas; D Nicolas Lasheras; F Jacob Ramirez, Caleb Trombino, Logan Tsopanglou

Philadelphia Union II - GK Pierce Holbrook; D Giovanny Sequera (Kaiden Moore 81'), Finn Sundstrom, Rafael Uzcátegui, Jordan Griffin (Andrew Craig 48'); M Kellan LeBlanc, Óscar Benítez Cobo, Lennon Harrington (Isaiah Mendoza 48'), Willyan Ferreira (Tyler Gladstone 61'); F Edward Davis (Theo Reed 72'), Sai Olivas

Substitutes Not Used: GK Matthew White; D Abdoulaye Diop; M Samuel Díaz Gallego, John Ruf

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: June 21, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ORL - 28

PHI - 16

Saves:

ORL - 1

PHI - 10

Fouls:

ORL - 10

PHI - 11

Corners:

ORL - 7

PHI - 5







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 21, 2026

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