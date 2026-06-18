Flax Brace Helps New York City FC II Hold on over Carolina Core FC

Published on June 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II secured a second straight victory on Wednesday night, defeating Carolina Core FC at Belson Stadium. Cooper Flax continued his impressive run of form with two goals, including a stunning long-range opener, while Lucas DePinho added a third as NYCFC II held off a late Carolina rally to claim all three points.

Match Recap

Fresh off a dramatic stoppage-time victory over Philadelphia Union II, New York City FC II returned to Belson Stadium on Wednesday night to take on Carolina Core FC.

A cagey opening to the contest saw both sides struggle to create meaningful chances. That changed abruptly in the 21st minute when Flax produced another moment of magic.

The midfielder, who scored a stunning free kick in his side's previous game, received the ball inside his own half before driving toward the Carolina goal. Spotting an opening, he unleashed a brilliant strike from distance that flew beyond the goalkeeper and into the net.

NYCFC II almost doubled their advantage seven minutes later when Drew Kerr found space inside the box and managed to get a shot away. Unfortunately for the hosts, Nolan Evers was on hand to make a crucial block.

The hosts threatened again on the half-hour mark, with David Duque forcing a save from Nicholas Holliday with an effort from outside the area.

Chances came at a premium throughout the remainder of the first half as Carolina searched for a route back into the game.

On the stroke of halftime, the visitors nearly created an opening when a dangerous through ball was lofted into the box, but Brennan Klein reacted well to claim it.

Carolina started the second half brightly and created an early opportunity through Arnaud Tattevin. Fortunately for NYCFC II, the forward was unable to keep his effort on target.

Pilkington turned to his bench for the first time in the 56th minute, introducing Henrik Hvatum in place of James Bilden.

The visitors continued to push forward and nearly found an equalizer in the 61st minute. Ricardo Montenegro met a pullback inside the area but sent his effort narrowly over the crossbar.

Pilkington made two more changes six minutes later, introducing Jonathan Lopez and Lucas DePinho in place of Adonis Campos and Juan Ponce.

The substitutions paid dividends almost immediately. In the 73rd minute, DePinho latched onto a pass from Duque and saw his close-range effort take a deflection on its way past Holliday.

Things got even better for NYCFC II five minutes later when they were awarded a penalty. Flax stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to claim his second goal of the night and extend the lead.

Carolina refused to go away, however, and pulled one back in the 82nd minute when Andrew Czech bundled home a header from a corner.

NYCFC II nearly responded immediately with a fourth goal, but Duque's snap shot was well saved by Holliday.

Pilkington's final change of the night came in stoppage time as Eóin Martin replaced Duque.

The visitors ensured a nervy finish when Anthony Sumo Jr.'s effort rebounded into the path of David Díaz, who converted from close range early in stoppage time.

Despite the late pressure, NYCFC II held firm to secure a second straight victory and continue their positive run of form.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Chattanooga FC on Sunday, June 21.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 17, 2026

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