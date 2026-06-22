Red Bull New York II Score 5-0 Decision over Toronto FC II

Published on June 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (6W-6L-3T, 22 points) dropped a 5-0 road result against the reigning MLS NEXT Pro Cup champions Red Bull New York II (8W-4L-3T, 28 points) at MSU Soccer Park on Sunday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made five changes from his side that faced CT United a week ago with Stefan Kapor, Shyon Pinnock, Tim Fortier, Fletcher Bank and Elias Khodri coming in for Micah Chisholm, Tristan Blyth, Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Damar Dixon and Jahmarie Nolan.

The Young Reds got off to a bright start but lacked a finishing touch, with Antone Bossenberry, Elias Khodri and Luca Costabile all testing Red Bull goalkeeper Tobias Szewczyk, who produced three important saves inside the opening six minutes.

Despite TFC II's early pressure, the hosts struck first against the run of play in the 11th minute as Mijahir Jiménez latched onto Dennis Gjengaar's pass and drilled a powerful low finish into the net.

The Young Reds thought they had found an equalizer 10 minutes later when Shyon Pinnock brought down Tim Fortier's long ball before firing past Szewczyk. The 21st minute strike, however, was ruled out following a contentious handball decision in the build-up.

Red Bull New York II doubled their lead just 28 seconds after the restart, when Benjamin Rodriguez found the back of the net with a curled effort from the top of the box.

The reigning MLS NEXT Pro Cup champions then sealed the result with three goals in a four-minute span late in the second half. Rodriguez completed his brace in the 80th minute before Joshua Munson and Sean Baitinger added quick-fire strikes for an emphatic 5-0 victory in Montclair, New Jersey.

Toronto FC II return home to host New England Revolution II on Sunday, June 28. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary

RBNY - Mijahir Jiménez 11' (Dennis Gjengaar)

RBNY - Benjamin Rodriguez 46' (Mijahir Jiménez)

RBNY - Benjamin Rodriguez 80' (Sean Baitinger)

RBNY - Joshua Munson 83' (Connor Faello)

RBNY - Sean Baitinger 84' (Dennis Nelich)

Misconduct Summary

RBNY - Aimar Sánchez 18' (caution)

TOR - Luca Costabile 44' (caution)

TOR - Tim Fortier 65' (caution)

RBNY - Connor Faello 66' (caution)

Lineups:

RED BULL NEW YORK II - Tobias Szewczyk; Aimar Modelo, Aimar Sánchez (Joshua Munson 60'), Jason Bori (Erick Londoño 85'), Connor Faello; Benjamin Rodriguez, Deven Cadigan, Nate Worth (C) (Sekou Kone 73'); Dennis Gjengaar (Sean Baitinger 60'), Dennis Nelich, Mijahir Jiménez (Christian Gallagher 73')

Substitutes Not Used: Austin Causey, Marco Morigi, Paul Sokoloff, Malik Odeyinka

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Marko Stojadinovic, Reid Fisher (C), Stefan Kapor (Kervon Kerr 71'), Luca Costabile (Micah Chisholm 71'); Shyon Pinnock (Tristan Blyth 60'), Bryce Boneau (Edwin Omoregbe 71'), Tim Fortier, Fletcher Bank; Elias Khodri (Jahmarie Nolan 60'), Antone Bossenberry

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Diego Nué-Brito, Lucas Dawson







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 21, 2026

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