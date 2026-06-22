Holbrook's 10 saves help Union II secure 2-1 road win
Published on June 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II faced Orlando City B on Sunday night, securing a 2-1 win and three points on the road. After a scoreless first half, Union II opened up the scoring in the 55th minute when forward Eddy Davis III found the back of the net. Academy forward Theo Reed doubled their advantage in the 81st minute. Orlando City scored in stoppage time, but could not find the equalizer, with Union goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook recording 10 saves to help secure the win.
Philadelphia Union II will travel to MSU Soccer Park to face Red Bull New York II on Sunday, June 28th (7:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).
Orlando City B (1) - Philadelphia Union II (2)
Osceola Heritage Park (Kissimmee, FL)
Sunday, June 21, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Benjamin Meyer
AR1: Ethan O'Hearn
AR2: Aaron Riley
4TH: Russell Miller
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Eddy Davis III (Ferreira, Mendoza) 55'
PHI - Theo Reed (Gladstone, LeBlanc) 81'
ORL - Bernardo Rhein (Judelson) 90'+3
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
ORL - Landon Okonski (caution) 21'
PHI - Rafael Uzcátegui (caution) 28'
PHI - Lennon Harrington (caution) 34'
PHI - Isaiah Mendoza (caution) 71'
ORL - Nicolas Bobea Torres (caution) 72'
LINEUPS
Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom, Jordan Griffin (Andrew Craig 45'), Giovanny Sequera (Kaiden Moore 81'), Oscar Benitez, Lennon Harrington (Isaiah Mendoza 45'), Kellan LeBlanc, Willyam Ferreira (Tyler Gladstone 61'), Eddy Davis III (Theo Reed 72'), Sal Olivas.
Substitutes not used: John Ruf, Matthew White, Abdoulaye Diop, Samuel Díaz Gallego
Orlando City B: Tristan Himes, Landon Okonski, Albright Chikamso (Titus Sandy Jr. 68'), Parker Amoo-Mensah, Bernardo Rhein, Ignacio Gómez (B Kendall 77'), Dylan Judelson, Justin Hylton (Nicolas Bobea Torres 69'), Issah Haruna, Matthew Belgodere, Pedro Leão.
Substitutes not used: Juan Rojas, Jacob Ramírez, Nicolas Lasheras, Caleb Trombino, Logan Tsopanoglou
TEAM NOTES
Midfielder Tyler Gladstone recorded his first MLS NEXT Pro career assist.
Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook recorded 10 saves.
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