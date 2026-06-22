Holbrook's 10 saves help Union II secure 2-1 road win

Published on June 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II faced Orlando City B on Sunday night, securing a 2-1 win and three points on the road. After a scoreless first half, Union II opened up the scoring in the 55th minute when forward Eddy Davis III found the back of the net. Academy forward Theo Reed doubled their advantage in the 81st minute. Orlando City scored in stoppage time, but could not find the equalizer, with Union goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook recording 10 saves to help secure the win.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to MSU Soccer Park to face Red Bull New York II on Sunday, June 28th (7:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

Orlando City B (1) - Philadelphia Union II (2)

Osceola Heritage Park (Kissimmee, FL)

Sunday, June 21, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Benjamin Meyer

AR1: Ethan O'Hearn

AR2: Aaron Riley

4TH: Russell Miller

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Eddy Davis III (Ferreira, Mendoza) 55'

PHI - Theo Reed (Gladstone, LeBlanc) 81'

ORL - Bernardo Rhein (Judelson) 90'+3

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

ORL - Landon Okonski (caution) 21'

PHI - Rafael Uzcátegui (caution) 28'

PHI - Lennon Harrington (caution) 34'

PHI - Isaiah Mendoza (caution) 71'

ORL - Nicolas Bobea Torres (caution) 72'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom, Jordan Griffin (Andrew Craig 45'), Giovanny Sequera (Kaiden Moore 81'), Oscar Benitez, Lennon Harrington (Isaiah Mendoza 45'), Kellan LeBlanc, Willyam Ferreira (Tyler Gladstone 61'), Eddy Davis III (Theo Reed 72'), Sal Olivas.

Substitutes not used: John Ruf, Matthew White, Abdoulaye Diop, Samuel Díaz Gallego

Orlando City B: Tristan Himes, Landon Okonski, Albright Chikamso (Titus Sandy Jr. 68'), Parker Amoo-Mensah, Bernardo Rhein, Ignacio Gómez (B Kendall 77'), Dylan Judelson, Justin Hylton (Nicolas Bobea Torres 69'), Issah Haruna, Matthew Belgodere, Pedro Leão.

Substitutes not used: Juan Rojas, Jacob Ramírez, Nicolas Lasheras, Caleb Trombino, Logan Tsopanoglou

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Tyler Gladstone recorded his first MLS NEXT Pro career assist.

Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook recorded 10 saves.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 21, 2026

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