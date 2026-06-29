Red Bull New York II Crush Philadelphia Union II

Published on June 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to MSU Soccer Park on Sunday evening to face Red Bull New York II, falling 5-0. The Red Bulls opened up the scoring in the 35th minute. New York then added four more goals in the second half to secure their victory.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to Beirne Stadium to face New England Revolution II on Sunday, July 5th (7:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

Red Bull New York II (5) - Philadelphia Union II (0)

MSU Soccer Park (New Jersey)

Sunday, June 28, 2026

REF: Joshua Encarnación

AR1: Seun Yinka-Kehinde

AR2: Justen Lopez

4TH: Hector Rueda

GOALS/ASSISTS

RBII - Dennis Nelich (Baitinger, Modelo) 35'

RBII - Dennis Nelich (Gjengaar, Stokes) 69'

RBII - Sean Baitinger (Gjengaar, Worth) 72'

RBII - Dennis Nelich (unassisted) 75'

RBII - Paul Sokoloff (Gallagher) 90'+1

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Rafael Uzcátegui (caution) 18'

RBII - Deven Cadigan (caution) 39'

PHI - Óscar Benítez Cobo (caution) 45'+2

PHI - Andrew Craig (caution) 49'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Rafael Uzcátegui (Kaiden Moore 62'), Andrew Craig, Giovanny Sequera (Jett Harrison 62'), Jordan Griffin (Mamoutou Berthé 62'), Oscar Benitez, Isaiah Mendoza, Kellan LeBlanc (Samuel Díaz Gallego 62'), Willyam Ferreira, Theo Reed (John Ruf 74'), Sal Olivas.

Substitutes not used: Matthew White, Oliver Pratt, Abdoulaye Diop, Samuel Díaz Gallego

Red Bull New York II: Aidan Stokes, Aimar Sánchez, Jason Bori (Joshua Munson 77'), Aimar Modelo, Connor Faello (Sean Baitinger 24'), Deven Cadigan, Benjamin Rodriguez (Sekou Kone 70'), Nate Worth (Paul Sokoloff 78'), Mijahir Jiménez (Christian Gallagher 70'), Dennis Nelich, Dennis Gjengaar.

Substitutes not used: Austin Causey, Erick Londoño, Shunya Sakai, Marco Morigi.







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