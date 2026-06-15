Philadelphia Union II Drop 1-0 Decision to New York City FC II

Published on June 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II fell 1-0 to New York City FC II on Sunday afternoon at Kinetic Field at WSFS Bank Sportsplex. The sides battled through a scoreless first half, with both teams creating opportunities but unable to break through. The match remained level until Cooper Flax netted the game-winning goal on a free-kick late in second-half stoppage time.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to Osceola Heritage Park (Kissimmee, FL) to face Orlando City B on Sunday, June 21st (7:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

Philadelphia Union II (0) - New York City FC II (1)

Kinetic Field at WSFS Bank Sportsplex (Chester, PA)

Sunday, June 14, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Stephen Foster

AR1: Sharon Gingrich

AR2: Ariel Raban

4TH: Nick Karnovsky

GOALS/ASSISTS

NYC - Cooper Flax (unassisted) 90+9'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Matheus DePaula (caution) 8'

NYC - Joao Loiola (caution) 15'

NYC - Sebastiano Musu (caution) 20'

NYC - Kieran Smith (caution) 45+3'

NYC - Sebastiano Musu (second caution, ejected) 74'

NYC - Cooper Flax (caution) 79'

NYC - Jonathan Lopez (caution) 87'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Rafael Uzcátegui, Andrew Craig, Jordan Griffin, Oliver Pratt (Lennon Harrington 46'), Oscar Benitez, Matheus De Paula, Kellan LeBlanc (Nehan Hasan 63'), Willyam Ferreira (Theo Reed 88'), Malik Jakupovic (Sal Olivas 69'), Eddy Davis III.

Substitutes not used: Kaiden Moore, Mamoutou Berthe, Jett Harrison, Matthew White.

New York City FC II: Brennan Klein, Kamran Acito, Kieran Smith (Jonathan Lopez 70'), Joao Loiola, Adonis Campos, Cooper Flax, Joseph Suchecki, Sebastiano Musu, Drew Kerr (David Duque 70', Gil De Souza 90+11'), Camilo Ponce, Elhadji Samb (Henrik Hvatum 90+4).

Substitutes not used: Gil De Souza, James Bilden, Eoin Martin, Lucas DePinho, Rami Daoud.







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