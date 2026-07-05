Davis III's hat-trick and Holbrook's nine saves earn Union II a 4-0 shutout victory

Published on July 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II secured a 4-0 road victory over New England Revolution II at Beirne Stadium Sunday morning. Forward Eddy Davis III opened the scoring from the right side of the box in the 17th minute to secure an early lead. Shortly after, midfielder Kellan LeBlanc netted the team's second goal in the 23rd minute, doubling the margin. Davis III added his second goal of the match in the 65th minute and before completing his hat-trick in the 85th minute, securing a shutout victory over New England Revolution II.

Philadelphia Union II will return home to Subaru Park to face Huntsville City FC on Sunday, July 12th (3:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

New England Revolution II (0) - Philadelphia Union II (4)

Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, Rhode Island)

Sunday, July 5th, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Gurhan Dolgun

AR1: Josh Pitt

AR2: Aaron Fong

4TH: Will Jones

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Eddy Davis III (DePaula) 17'

PHI - Kellan Leblanc (Jakupovic) 23'

PHI - Eddy Davis III (Craig) 65'

PHI - Eddy Davis III (Ferreira) 84'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Kaiden Moore (caution) 19'

NEII - Damario McIntosh (caution) 44'

NEII - Carlos Zambrano (caution) 56'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Rafael Uzcátegui, Jordan Griffin, Matheus DePaula, Finn Sundstrom (Andrew Craig 33'), Isaiah Mendoza, Óscar Benítez (Abdoulaye Diop 85'), Giovanny Sequera, Kellan LeBlanc (Willyam Ferreira 74'), Malik Jakupovic (Sal Olivas 74'), Eddy Davis III (John Ruf 85').

Substitutes not used: Kaiden Moore, Andrew Craig, Tyler Gladstone, Charli Lorenz, Samuel Díaz Gallego.

New England Revolution II: Maxwell Weinstein, Jake Shannon, Gabe Dahlin, Jared Smith, Damario McIntosh (Chris Mbai-Assem 85'), Javaun Mussen, Joe Buck (Jayden Da 58'), Christiano Oliveira, Shuma Sasaki (Matthew Jean Baptiste 58'), Myles Morgan, Carlos Zambrano (Grant Emerhi 85').

Substitutes not used: Levi Katsell, Aarin Prajapati, Sharod George, Logan Azar, Zach LaPierre.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Eddy Davis III scored a hat trick.

Pierce Holbrook secured his third clean sheet of the season, recording 9 saves.







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