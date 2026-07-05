The Assist: Orlando City B at Crown Legacy FC - July 5, 2026

Published on July 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, July 5, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews, Matthews, N.C.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Media Assets:

Game Notes The Story:

Orlando City B holds a 4W-2L-3D record all-time against Crown Legacy FC. The Lions earned points in all three meetings between the sides in 2025, posting two wins and a draw, and extended that run in the first meeting of 2026 on May 3. The match ended level after regulation before Crown Legacy claimed the extra point in the end-of-regulation shootout, converting all five attempts to Orlando's four.

Orlando City B's 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew 2 marked the club's fifth end-of-regulation shootout of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. The Lions have claimed the extra point in three of those five matches, earning shootout victories over Inter Miami CF II on March 22, Carolina Core FC on April 19 and Chicago Fire FC II on April 26.

Forward Justin Hylton recorded the first brace of his professional career, scoring twice for his second and third goals of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. His first professional goal came in Orlando City B's 5-2 win over Chattanooga FC on May 31. At 18 years old, Hylton joins Gustavo Caraballo and Pedro Leão as the only Lions to score a brace in MLS NEXT Pro play this season. Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2 (4), Columbus Crew 2 (5) (6/28/26, Osceola Country Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Justin Hylton (2); Johann Chirinos, Kevin Gbamblé

Crown Legacy FC Last Matchup: Crown Legacy FC 3 (4), Atlanta United FC 3 (3) (6/27/26, Turner Soccer Complex)

Goal-Scorers: Assane Ouedrogo, Brian Romero, Nathan Richmond; Arif Kovac (2), Dominik Chong Qui

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-2-3 (Home: 1-1-2, Away: 3-1-1)

Last Matchup: ORL 2 (4), CLFC 2 (5) (5/3/26, Osceola Country Stadium)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 5, 2026

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