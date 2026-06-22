SKC II Falls 2-1 at Austin FC II

Published on June 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (3-11-3, 13 points) suffered a 2-1 defeat against Austin FC II (9-1-3, 31 points) on Sunday night at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas. Diego Abarca's first half brace proved to be enough for the hosts as they outlasted a late Sporting KC II comeback sparked by Shane Donovan's 72nd minute strike. Donovan now leads SKC II with seven goal contributions and is tied for second with four goals.

Missael Rodriguez took the first shot of the game in the second minute, firing a shot off defender Evan Watt's foot. Austin's first chance came off the head of Ibrahima Sall which glanced wide of Jack Kortkamp's left post. The hosts got on the board in the 22nd thanks to a left footed rocket into the back of the net from Abarca. The forward started his run from the right side of the box, cut all the way to the top of the area, drifted back outside the box and rifled one through traffic and in.

Rodriguez nearly got SKC II back on level terms in the 38th with a long range effort that just floated to the left of the target. Kortkamp kept the game within reach with a superb save in the 41st minute, denying Sall inside the six-yard box. The keeper dropped down to one knee and spread out wide enough to deflect the shot back into the middle where Gael Quintero was fouled to end the attack.

Austin was given a penalty after Sam Worcester was whistled for a foul on Abarca near the byline. Abarca stepped up and converted his spot kick despite Kortkamp getting a hand to the ball. Head coach Lee Tschantret made one change at halftime, bringing on Zane Wantland for Worcester.

Ty Haas struck SKC II's first shot on target in the 53rd, beaming a shot that forced Erik Lauta into his only save which was then headed back to the keeper allowing him to collect the loose ball. Sall came close again in the 55th but sent his shot off frame from close range. Mitch Ferguson made his first appearance since March 28, replacing Luca Antongirolami in the 56th. Kenan Hot was put off by a well-timed intervention from Wantland and mishit his shot into Kortkamp's arms.

Tschantret made his third change in the 67th, swapping Johann Ortiz for Quintero. With his final kick of the night, Donovan pulled SKC II back within one. The initial ball of Sporting's second corner of the night was cleared only as far as Ortiz who send the ball back into the mixer where it was sent out to the top of the box toward Donovan. The forward settled the ball and pinged one through the crowd and past the diving keeper to get SKC II back into the game.

Donovan's night came to an end as he and Carter Derksen were subbed off for Kashan Hines and Trevor Burns. SKC II went right back on the attack looking for the equalizer. Ortiz nearly found it in the 81st but saw his shot blocked by Jorge Alastuey in the center of the box. That proved to be Kansas City's last true attacking chance as Austin saw out the rest of the contest.

Sporting KC II will be off until their road game against San Jose Earthquakes II on Tuesday, July 9. Kickoff on both MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball app is set for 9 p.m. CT.

Sporting KC II 1-2 Austin FC II

Score 1 2 F

Sporting KC II (3-11-3, 13 points) 0 1 1

Austin FC II (10-1-3, 34 points) 2 0 2

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Jack Francka, Pierre Lurot, Luca Antongirolami (Mitch Ferguson 56'), Sam Worcester (Zane Wantland 46'); Blaine Mabie (C), Gael Quintero (Johann Ortiz 67'), Carter Derksen (Trevor Burns 73'); Ty Haas, Shane Donovan (Kashan Hines 73'), Missael Rodriguez

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Jaxson Kalinka, Finn Dean, Edson Brooks

Austin FC II: Erik Lauta; Daniel Ciesla, Evan Watt (C), Jules Bery, Dren Dobruna (Patrick Gryczewski 87'); Marcel Ruszel, Mohammad Badawiya (Jorge Alastuey 74'), Kenan Hot (Djakaria Barro 67'); Diego Abarca (Patrick Cayelli 67'), Ibrahima Sall, Erick Feliciano (Artem Dashkovets 86')

Subs Not Used: Charlie Farrar Adrian Gonzalez, Vlad Danciutiu, Stefan Dobrijevic

Scoring Summary:

ATX - Diego Abarca 3 (Mohammad Badawiya) 22'

ATX - Diego Abarca 4 (Penalty Kick) 45+1'

SKC - Shane Donovan 4 (Unassisted) 72'

Misconduct Summary:

ATX - Jorge Alastuey (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 80'

SKC - Ty Haas (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 83'

SKC - Blaine Mabie (Yellow Card; Tactical Foul) 87'

ATX - Marcel Ruszel (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 90+2'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC ATX

Shots

8 9

Shots on Goal

2 3

Saves

1 1

Fouls

11 19

Offsides

1 2

Corner Kicks

3 0

Referee: Amin Hadzic

Assistant Referee: Fernando Fierro

Assistant Referee: Ryan Lindskog

Fourth Official: Kaitlyn Trowbridge







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 21, 2026

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