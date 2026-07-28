Sporting KC II Defender Luca Antongirolami Appears in 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate

Published on July 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II defender Luca Antongirolami represented Sporting Kansas City at the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate on Monday at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina.

Antongirolami was one of 44 players to compete in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, coming on at halftime and playing the entire second half.

The East jumped out to a quick lead and put five past the West in the first half. They added a sixth in the second before the West pulled one back late, ending the game 6-1 in favor of the East.

A Kansas City native, Antongirolami joined the Sporting KC Academy in 2021 at 10 years old and has climbed through the pathway playing with both Sporting Kansas City II and Sporting's U-18s in 2025 and 2026. The 15-year-old made his pro debut in Sporting KC II's season opener on Feb. 28, 2026, becoming the second youngest player in SKC II history.

Youngest players to make SKC II debut:

Zamir Loyo Reynaga - 14 years and 251 days

Luca Antongirolami - 15 years and 151 days

Ian James - 15 years and 285 days

Gianluca Busio - 15 years and 311 days

Antongirolami has started six of eight appearances for SKC II throughout the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, helping the group to a pair of 3-1 road wins at Colorado Rapids 2 on May 10 and Real Monarchs on May 29. The center back trained with Sporting KC's first team during the 2026 preseason before captaining the U-16s in his second Generation adidas Cup after playing up a year with the U-16s at the prestigious event in 2025.

In that same year, Antongirolami guided the U-15s to the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs after a perfect showing at MLS NEXT Flex in May 2025. A consistent feature for the US Youth National Teams, Antongirolami first donned his country's colors in 2024 at a U-14 USYNT camp. He has represented the US for the U-15s and U-16s as well, leading the Americans to the 2025 Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship. His latest call up saw him participate in the 2026 Vertex Cup where the US U-16s defeated England in penalties and knocked off Mexico 2-1 before facing Argentina in April 2026.d

Antongirolami will rejoin Sporting KC II for their home match against Houston Dynamo 2 on Friday, July 31. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com and fans can stream the game for free at MLSENXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 27, 2026

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