Union II earn extra point at home
Published on July 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II faced Huntsville City FC Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park, resulting in a scoreless draw. In the post-regulation shootout, goalkeeper George Marks recorded a save and Academy defender Andrew Craig converted the decisive spot kick to secure the extra point at home.
Philadelphia Union II will travel to Columbus Crew Stadium to face Columbus Crew 2 on Saturday, July 18th (6:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).
Philadelphia Union II 0 (5) - Huntsville City FC 0 (3)
Subaru Park (Chester, Pennsylvania)
Sunday, July 12th, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Nicholas Strednak
AR1: Adam Wienckowski
AR2: Ben Pilgrim
4TH: Pavel Georgiev
GOALS/ASSISTS
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Isaiah Mendoza (caution) 41'
PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 47'
HUN - Malachi Molina (caution) 90'
LINEUPS
Philadelphia Union II: George Marks, Rafael Uzcátegui, Matheus DePaula, Finn Sundstrom (Andrew Craig 46'), Jordan Griffin, Óscar Benítez (Abdoulaye Diop 70'), Isaiah Mendoza, Giovanny Sequera (Tyler Gladstone 61), Kellan LeBlanc (Willyam Ferreira 61'), Malik Jakupovic (Sal Olivas 80'), Eddy Davis III.
Substitutes not used: Kaiden Moore, Theo Reed, Charli Lorenz, Samuel Díaz Gallego.
Huntsville City FC: Kessy Coulibaly, Nigel Prince, Malachi Molina, Gabriel Alonso (Liam Devan 79'), Moises Véliz, Misei Yoshizawa (Liam Stribling 79'), Nick Pariano (Nicklaus Sullivan 90+1'), Xavier Aguilar (Jayvin Van Deventer 63'), Maximus Ekk (Zidane Yáñez 79').
Substitutes not used: Andre Krikorian, Angel Iniguez, Brooks Hilger, Eamon Schorzman.
TEAM NOTES
Goalkeeper George Marks recorded his third clean sheet of the season.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 12, 2026
- Orlando City B Earns 2-1 Road Victory over FC Cincinnati 2 - Orlando City B
- Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Six Matches - Chattanooga FC
- CT United FC Edges Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- CT United FC (3) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Jason Shokalook Scores Brace to Lift Chicago Fire FC II over Red Bull New York II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Union II earn extra point at home - Philadelphia Union II
- New York City FC II Dominate Crown Legacy FC - New York City FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Union II earn extra point at home
- Davis III's hat-trick and Holbrook's nine saves earn Union II a 4-0 shutout victory
- Red Bull New York II Crush Philadelphia Union II
- Holbrook's 10 saves help Union II secure 2-1 road win
- Philadelphia Union II Drop 1-0 Decision to New York City FC II