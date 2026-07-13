Union II earn extra point at home

Published on July 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II faced Huntsville City FC Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park, resulting in a scoreless draw. In the post-regulation shootout, goalkeeper George Marks recorded a save and Academy defender Andrew Craig converted the decisive spot kick to secure the extra point at home.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to Columbus Crew Stadium to face Columbus Crew 2 on Saturday, July 18th (6:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

Philadelphia Union II 0 (5) - Huntsville City FC 0 (3)

Subaru Park (Chester, Pennsylvania)

Sunday, July 12th, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Nicholas Strednak

AR1: Adam Wienckowski

AR2: Ben Pilgrim

4TH: Pavel Georgiev

GOALS/ASSISTS

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Isaiah Mendoza (caution) 41'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 47'

HUN - Malachi Molina (caution) 90'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: George Marks, Rafael Uzcátegui, Matheus DePaula, Finn Sundstrom (Andrew Craig 46'), Jordan Griffin, Óscar Benítez (Abdoulaye Diop 70'), Isaiah Mendoza, Giovanny Sequera (Tyler Gladstone 61), Kellan LeBlanc (Willyam Ferreira 61'), Malik Jakupovic (Sal Olivas 80'), Eddy Davis III.

Substitutes not used: Kaiden Moore, Theo Reed, Charli Lorenz, Samuel Díaz Gallego.

Huntsville City FC: Kessy Coulibaly, Nigel Prince, Malachi Molina, Gabriel Alonso (Liam Devan 79'), Moises Véliz, Misei Yoshizawa (Liam Stribling 79'), Nick Pariano (Nicklaus Sullivan 90+1'), Xavier Aguilar (Jayvin Van Deventer 63'), Maximus Ekk (Zidane Yáñez 79').

Substitutes not used: Andre Krikorian, Angel Iniguez, Brooks Hilger, Eamon Schorzman.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper George Marks recorded his third clean sheet of the season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 12, 2026

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