New York City FC II Dominate Crown Legacy FC

Published on July 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II extended their unbeaten run to five matches with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Crown Legacy FC on the road. Seymour Reid marked his return to the starting lineup with an early opener before Cooper Flax converted a penalty after a red card reduced the hosts to ten men. Adonis Campos sealed the win with a well-taken first-half strike.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were back on the road this weekend as they took on Crown Legacy FC.

Matt Pilkington's side arrived in North Carolina riding a four-game unbeaten run dating back to mid-June and looking to continue their impressive form.

They were handed a welcome boost before kickoff with Seymour Reid returning to the starting lineup.

The striker, who scored 13 goals in 15 MLS NEXT Pro appearances last season, made an immediate impact.

After just seven minutes, Reid pounced on a loose pass in the final third, took a touch to steady himself and drilled a low finish into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area to score his second goal of the 2026 campaign.

Reid almost doubled his tally six minutes later after Cooper Flax picked him out with a delightful lofted pass over the top. The forward broke in behind but could only flash his effort across goal from a tight angle.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for Crown Legacy. In the 15th minute, Baye Coulibaly was shown a straight red card after hauling down Sebastiano Musu inside the penalty area. Musu had stolen possession as the defender attempted to play out from the back and looked certain to score before being brought down.

Flax stepped up and calmly converted the resulting penalty, making it 2-0 with his sixth goal in 15 league appearances this season.

The numerical advantage allowed NYCFC II to dictate possession, while Crown Legacy looked to threaten on the counterattack. Their first opening came in the 18th minute when Nimfasha Berchimas met a low cross inside the area, but he could not generate enough power to trouble Mac Learned.

Pilkington's side continued to press for a third. Kam Acito came close in the 22nd minute, climbing highest to meet a corner, but Lazar Kalicanin was equal to his header.

The visitors eventually found that third goal on the half-hour mark. Receiving Flax's corner on the edge of the box, Adonis Campos took one touch before sending a low, bouncing strike beyond Kalicanin and into the corner.

NYCFC II were then forced into a change after Learned picked up an injury, with Rami Daoud replacing him in the 38th minute.

The visitors nearly added a fourth before halftime. Reid released Musu through on goal, and after driving toward the box the Italian dragged a low shot narrowly wide of the far post.

There were two more opportunities in first-half stoppage time as Elhadji Samb saw an effort blocked before Peter Molinari fired just over the crossbar.

Pilkington made two changes at the break, introducing Luka Sunjic and Juan Ponce in place of Reid and Kieran Smith.

Despite trailing by three goals with ten men, Crown Legacy continued to search for a way back into the contest. Berchimas saw an early effort blocked by captain Joseph Suchecki before Jack Neeley's header was denied by Sunjic moments later.

NYCFC II responded through Ponce, whose effort was well blocked by Daniel Longo.

The tempo settled midway through the second half before Flax almost grabbed his second of the evening on the hour mark. His powerful strike from distance beat the goalkeeper but cannoned back off the post.

James Bielden replaced Kevin Pierre in the 76th minute as Pilkington freshened up his side for the closing stages.

Although the result appeared beyond doubt, Crown Legacy continued to push. Adrian Mendoza fired wide in the 79th minute before Wyatt Holt forced Daoud into a smart save five minutes later with a left-footed effort from inside the area.

Pilkington's final change saw Niccolo Vafiades replace Musu in the 90th minute.

That proved to be the final moment of note as NYCFC II produced another impressive display to hand Crown Legacy their first home defeat of the season, extending their unbeaten run to five matches with an emphatic 3-0 victory.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against New England Revolution II. Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, July 23.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 12, 2026

New York City FC II Dominate Crown Legacy FC - New York City FC II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.