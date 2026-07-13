Orlando City B Earns 2-1 Road Victory over FC Cincinnati 2

Published on July 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. - Orlando City B (8-4-6, 33 points) defeated FC Cincinnati 2 (4-12-1, 14 points) 2-1 on Sunday night at NKU Soccer Stadium in the second match of the club's three-game road trip. The victory marked the Lions' first three-point result since a 3-2 win over Carolina Core FC on June 7 at Osceola Heritage Park.

Orlando City B opened the scoring in the 16th minute when midfielder Issah Haruna ran onto a long ball from goalkeeper Juan Rojas and slotted a left-footed finish into the bottom-right corner. The goal was Haruna's third of the season and his fifth goal contribution of 2026, bringing his totals to three goals and two assists.

The play also produced a milestone for Rojas, who recorded the first assist of his professional career. It marked the first assist by an Orlando City B goalkeeper since the club competed in USL in 2016.

Haruna's strike gave the Lions a 1-0 lead at halftime and their first opening-half goal since Pedro Leão converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time during Orlando City B's victory over Carolina Core FC on June 7.

FC Cincinnati 2 equalized in the 63rd minute when Deiver Mosquera dribbled through the Orlando City B defense and fired a shot into the upper-left corner.

The Lions regained the lead in the 75th minute through 16-year-old Orlando City Academy product Matthew Belgodere. After receiving a pass from Orlando City SC midfielder Gustavo Caraballo, Belgodere cut onto his right foot and finished for the eventual game-winner. The goal was Belgodere's third as a professional, while Caraballo recorded his fourth assist of the season, matching his total from the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Orlando City B will close out its three-match road trip on Saturday, July 18, against Chattanooga FC. Kickoff from Finley Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Match Notes:

With the victory, Orlando City B improved to 5W-3L-1D all-time against FC Cincinnati 2 and earned its first win in the series since Sept. 24, 2023.

Issah Haruna's goal in the 16th minute marked Orlando City B's first first-half goal since its June 7 victory over Carolina Core FC.

Haruna's 16th-minute strike was his third goal and fifth goal contribution of the 2026 season. The 22-year-old now has three goals and two assists on the year.

Goalkeeper Juan Rojas recorded the first assist of his professional career on Haruna's opening goal.

Pedro Leão made his 15th start of the 2026 season, joining Bernardo Rhein as the only Orlando City B players with at least 15 starts this year.

Orlando City SC defender Tahir Reid-Brown made his fourth MLS NEXT Pro appearance of the 2026 season and his first since Orlando City B's May 24 win over Inter Miami CF II.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made four changes to the starting lineup from the club's previous match against Crown Legacy FC, inserting Matthew Belgodere, Landon Okonski, Tahir Reid-Brown and Caleb Trombino into the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

16' Issah Haruna (Juan Rojas) - ORL 1, CIN 0

63' Deiver Mosquera - ORL 1, CIN 1

75' Matthew Belgodere (Gustavo Caraballo) - ORL 2, CIN 1

Teams 1 2 F

FC Cincinnati 2 0 1 1

Orlando City B 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Issash Haruna (Juan Rojas) 16'

CIN - Deiver Mosquera 63'

ORL - Matthew Belgodere (Gustavo Caraballo) 75'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Gustavo Caraballo (Yellow Card) 60'

CIN - Kristian Fletcher (Yellow Card) 61'

CIN - Charlie Holmes (Yellow Card) 68'

CIN - Leonardo Orejarena (Yellow Card) 90'

ORL - Titus Sandy Jr. (Yellow Card) 90+6'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Juan Rojas; D Parker Amoo-Mensah (Titus Sandy Jr. 73'), Clovis Archange, Landon Okonski, Tahir Reid-Brown (c); M Gustavo Caraballo (Brady Kendall 84'), Ignacio Gomez, Caleb Trombino (Dylan Judelson 59'), Matthew Belgodere; F Issah Haruna (Justin Hylton 72'), Pedro Leão (Nicolas Torres 84')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Luca Maxim; D Albright Chikamso

FC Cincinnati 2 - GK Fabian Mrozek; D Deiver Mosquera, Félix Samson, Sami Lachekar, Ayoub Lajhar (Jack Mize 69'); M Stefan Chirila, Camden Sphire (Yair Ramos 77'), Leonardo Orejarena, Charlie Holmes; F Kristian Fletcher (Chance Malilo 62'), Mathías Vásquez (Nathan Gray 77')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Slade Hall; D Landon Born; M Noah Gassan; F Gael Huguet, Cheikhou Niang

Details of the Game

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: July 12, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

CIN - 10

ORL - 12

Saves:

CIN - 3

ORL - 4

Fouls:

CIN - 13

ORL - 8

Corners:

CIN - 2

ORL - 2







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