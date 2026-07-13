CT United FC (3) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary
Published on July 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
CTU - Alex Monis 41' (Daniel D'Ippolito)
TOR - Dékwon Barrow 60' (Lucas Dawson)
CTU - Barnabás Tanyi 66' (Waren Agostoni)
TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 71' (Zakaria Nakhly)
CTU - Cauã Paixão 83' (Lukas Kamrath)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CTU - Waren Agostoni 89' (caution)
TOR - Reid Fisher 90+4' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
CT United FC 7-8-2 25 points
Toronto FC II 6-9-3 22 points
LINEUPS
CT UNITED FC - Gunther Rankenburg; Rickson van Hees (Giovanni Corsetti 90+4'), Michael Boamah, Jahvar Stephenson (Lukas Kamrath 56'), Andre Applewhaite; Ernesto Gómez, Sean Petrie (Waren Agostoni 56'), Dylan Lacy; Barnabás Tanyi (Laurie Goddard 77'), Daniel D'Ippolito (Cauã Paixão 77'), Alex Monis (C)
Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Medranda, Ibrahim Kasule, Niko Koloniaris
TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Dékwon Barrow 46'), Luca Costabile; Lucas Dawson (Shyon Pinnock 76'), Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau (C) (Diego Nué-Brito 76'), Tristan Blyth (Theo Rigopoulos 61'); Elias Khodri, Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 76')
Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Daniel Stampatori, Micah Chisholm, Edwin Omoregbe
MEDIA NOTES
Dékwon Barrow scored his first goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly registered his first assist for Toronto FC II.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 12, 2026
- Orlando City B Earns 2-1 Road Victory over FC Cincinnati 2 - Orlando City B
- Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Six Matches - Chattanooga FC
- CT United FC Edges Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- CT United FC (3) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Jason Shokalook Scores Brace to Lift Chicago Fire FC II over Red Bull New York II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Union II earn extra point at home - Philadelphia Union II
- New York City FC II Dominate Crown Legacy FC - New York City FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC II Stories
- CT United FC Edges Toronto FC II
- CT United FC (3) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC II Sign Raequan Campbell-Dennis from TFC Academy
- Toronto FC II Edged out, 1-0, in Close Fourth of July Match
- Toronto FC II and Joshua Nugent Agree to Mutual Contract Termination