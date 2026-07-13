CT United FC (3) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary

Published on July 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

CTU - Alex Monis 41' (Daniel D'Ippolito)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow 60' (Lucas Dawson)

CTU - Barnabás Tanyi 66' (Waren Agostoni)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 71' (Zakaria Nakhly)

CTU - Cauã Paixão 83' (Lukas Kamrath)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CTU - Waren Agostoni 89' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 90+4' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

CT United FC 7-8-2 25 points

Toronto FC II 6-9-3 22 points

LINEUPS

CT UNITED FC - Gunther Rankenburg; Rickson van Hees (Giovanni Corsetti 90+4'), Michael Boamah, Jahvar Stephenson (Lukas Kamrath 56'), Andre Applewhaite; Ernesto Gómez, Sean Petrie (Waren Agostoni 56'), Dylan Lacy; Barnabás Tanyi (Laurie Goddard 77'), Daniel D'Ippolito (Cauã Paixão 77'), Alex Monis (C)

Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Medranda, Ibrahim Kasule, Niko Koloniaris

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Dékwon Barrow 46'), Luca Costabile; Lucas Dawson (Shyon Pinnock 76'), Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau (C) (Diego Nué-Brito 76'), Tristan Blyth (Theo Rigopoulos 61'); Elias Khodri, Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 76')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Daniel Stampatori, Micah Chisholm, Edwin Omoregbe

MEDIA NOTES

Dékwon Barrow scored his first goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly registered his first assist for Toronto FC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 12, 2026

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