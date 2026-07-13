Jason Shokalook Scores Brace to Lift Chicago Fire FC II over Red Bull New York II

Published on July 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (6-5-6-3, 27 points) earned a 3-0 victory against Red Bull New York II (9-5-4-1, 32 points) Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium.

Jason Shokalook scored twice in the first half and Dean Boltz added a third and final tally just one minute into stoppage time to register the team's sixth win of the season.

In what is a familiar pairing, David Poreba and Shokalook combined for the Club's first goal of the match in just the third minute. Poreba challenged the New York goalkeeper as he played the ball with his feet well outside the box. The relentless midfielder collected the ball and drove to the right side of the box and dished it in for Shokalook, who tapped it home with his left foot.

Shokalook doubled the score in the 14th minute, capitalizing off Christopher Cupps' first Chicago Fire II assist. Cupps collected a pass from Trip Fleming, looking up to send Shokalook up the right flank. Shokalook ran onto the long pass, taking the ball into the box and sending the close-range shot into the net.

Boltz took the field at halftime, replacing Shokalook up top and taking his cue from the Pennsylvania native. Damyan Villanueva collected a ball in the middle of the field in the 46th minute, slipping it past the backline for Boltz, who pounced and struck low for Chicago's third goal of the game.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II embarks on a two-game road trip in North Carolina, starting with a visit to Crown Legacy FC on Saturday, July 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 3:0 Red Bull New York II

Goals:

CHI - Shokalook (2) (Poreba 1) (WATCH) 3'

CHI - Shokalook (3) (Cupps 1) (WATCH) 13'

CHI - Boltz (5) (Villanueva 6) (WATCH) 46'

Discipline:

RBNY - Londoño (Caution) 37'

CHI - Pineda (Caution) 42'

CHI - Turdean (Caution) 45+3'

CHI - Diawara (Caution) 56'

RBNY - Sokoloff (Caution) 67'

RBNY - Gjengaar (Caution) 88'

RBNY - Modelo (Caution) 90+1'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Nemo Jr., D Borso (Napoe, 46'), D Cupps, D González (Field, 86'), D Damian, M Fleming (Capt.), M Pineda, M Villanueva (Bernhardt, 83'), M Poreba, M Turdean, F Shokalook (Diawara, 46')

Substitutes not used: GK Gongadze, D Chavez, D Cortes

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Red Bull New York II: GK Szewczyk, D Mina (Modelo, 31'), D Londoño (Munson, 46'), D Sanchez (Sakai, 63'), D Baitinger, M Kone (Sokoloff, 63'), M Cadigan (capt.), M Rodriguez (Morigi, 77'), F Gjengaar, F Gallagher, F Nelich

Substitutes not used: GK Causey, M Nasser Dine, M Bori, F Odeyinka

Head Coach: Dominik Wohlert

Stats Summary: CHI / RBNY

Shots: 12 / 9

Shots on Goal: 7 / 2

Passing Accuracy: 82.9% / 86.5%

Saves: 2 / 4

Corners: 2 / 11

Fouls: 8 / 14

Offsides: 1 / 1

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)

Referee: Salvador Flores

Assistant Referee 1: Eric del Rosario

Assistant Referee 2: Ricardo Ocampo

Fourth Official: Shane Richards







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.