CT United FC Edges Toronto FC II

Published on July 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (6W-9L-3T, 22 points) came up short in a 3-2 road loss against CT United FC (7W-8L-2T, 25 points) at Reese Stadium in Connecticut, despite second-half goals from Dékwon Barrow and Jahmarie Nolan on Sunday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made three changes from last weekend's road matchup against Atlanta United 2 with Adisa De Rosario, Micah Chisholm and Tim Fortier making way for Zakaria Nakhly, Marko Stojadinovic and Elias Khodri.

Following a closely-contested opening half hour, the two Eastern Conference sides exchanged goalscoring opportunities, with Luca Costabile coming close for Toronto from a direct free-kick in the 32nd minute before Dylan Lacy struck the post for Connecticut six minutes later.

CT United FC opened the scoring in the 41st minute as Alex Monis latched onto Daniel D'Ippolito's pass into the box and found the back of the net.

Toronto FC II responded 15 minutes into the second half when Lucas Dawson's floated free-kick into the penalty area found substitute Dékwon Barrow, who controlled with his chest before firing home from close-range.

The 60th minute equalizer marked Barrow's first goal of the 2026 season and Dawson's second professional assist for TFC II.

The hosts took their second lead of the evening six minutes later when Barnabás Tanyi raced onto Warren Agostoni's through ball, rounded the goalkeeper and guided home.

The Young Reds responded almost immediately as Jahmarie Nolan evaded a pair of defenders to run onto goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly's long clearance before coolly finishing through the legs of Connecticut goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg to level the match at 2-2.

The 71st minute strike marked Nolan's team-leading seventh goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, while goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly recorded his first professional assist for TFC II.

CT United FC restored their advantage in the 83rd minute when Lukas Kamrath clipped a pass over the Toronto defence for Cauã Paixão, who took a touch before slotting home a left-footed finish.

The visitors pushed for a late equalizer, but late second-half efforts from Shyon Pinnock, Elias Khodri and Kervon Kerr were denied as CT United held on to secure the 3-2 victory and all three points at Reese Stadium.

TFC II return home to host FC Cincinnati 2 on Friday, July 17. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary

CTU - Alex Monis 41' (Daniel D'Ippolito)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow 60' (Lucas Dawson)

CTU - Barnabás Tanyi 66' (Waren Agostoni)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 71' (Zakaria Nakhly)

CTU - Cauã Paixão 83' (Lukas Kamrath)

Misconduct Summary

CTU - Waren Agostoni 89' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 90+4' (caution)

Lineups:

CT UNITED FC - Gunther Rankenburg; Rickson van Hees (Giovanni Corsetti 90+4'), Michael Boamah, Jahvar Stephenson (Lukas Kamrath 56'), Andre Applewhaite; Ernesto Gómez, Sean Petrie (Waren Agostoni 56'), Dylan Lacy; Barnabás Tanyi (Laurie Goddard 77'), Daniel D'Ippolito (Cauã Paixão 77'), Alex Monis (C)

Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Medranda, Ibrahim Kasule, Niko Koloniaris

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Dékwon Barrow 46'), Luca Costabile; Lucas Dawson (Shyon Pinnock 76'), Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau (C) (Diego Nué-Brito 76'), Tristan Blyth (Theo Rigopoulos 61'); Elias Khodri, Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 76')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Daniel Stampatori, Micah Chisholm, Edwin Omoregbe

MEDIA NOTES

Dékwon Barrow scored his first goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly registered his first assist for Toronto FC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 12, 2026

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