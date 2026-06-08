Carlos Zambrano's Late Heroics Lift Revolution II to 1-0 Victory over FC Cincinnati 2

Published on June 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. - New England Revolution II (6-2-4, 25 pts.) shut out FC Cincinnati 2 (3-9-0, 9 pts.), 1-0, on Sunday night at NKU Soccer Stadium. Midfielder Carlos Zambrano netted the game-winning strike in second-half stoppage time to stretch New England's unbeaten run to six matches. Goalkeeper Max Weinstein made a pair of saves en route to his first clean sheet of the season.

New England battled FC Cincinnati 2 to a 0-0 deadlock through the first 45 minutes of action. Zambrano, making his third start of the season, recorded Revolution II's lone first half shot on target in the 38th minute, though his effort was saved by Cincinnati's goalkeeper Connor Dale.

Between the posts, Weinstein recorded two saves in the opening stanza to keep Cincinnati off the scoresheet. The hosts' most dangerous opportunity came in the final five minutes of the first half, when a flicked header was redirected on target. Weinstein reacted quickly, diving to his left to parry the attempt away and maintain the clean sheet. The Academy graduate suited up for his first start of the season and helped guide New England to its sixth shutout of the 2026 campaign.

Revolution II came out on the front foot after the intermission, placing three shots on target in the first 20 minutes of the second half. After Cincinnati's Dilan Hurtado Hinestroza was shown a red card in the 54th minute, forward/winger Myles Morgan led the effort with back-to-back attempts moments later, but was denied twice by Cincinnati's defensive side. Striker Jayden Da also tested Cincinnati's goalkeeper, but his left-footed shot was saved. New England continued to apply pressure as the hosts were shown their second red card of the night in the 84th minute.

New England's breakthrough arrived in stoppage time thanks to Zambrano. Academy midfielder Levi Katsell initiated the play, finding Zambrano in space on the right flank. The Venezuelan midfielder juked his defender before connecting with defender Gabe Dahlin on a give-and-go sequence inside the box. Zambrano showed no hesitation, firing a first-time right-footed shot into the back of the net. The goal marked Zambrano's second of the season and pulled him level with Morgan for the team lead with fifth goal contributions. Dahlin recorded his third assist of the campaign.

Several Revolution Academy products featured in tonight's win, with Sheridan McNish, Aarin Prajapati, Judah Siqueira, Makai Wells, and Weinstein all earning starts, while Matthew Jean Baptiste, Cristiano Carlos, and Levi Katsell all logged minutes of the bench. Jean Baptiste, 16, logged his professional debut tonight, while Carlos and Katsell each suited up for their first appearances of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

New England returns to Beirne Stadium on the campus of Bryant University to host Eastern Conference side Red Bull New York II on Sunday, June 14. The 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff will be available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

New England extends its unbeaten run to six matches with its second victory over FC Cincinnati 2 this 2026 season. Revolution II improves to a 5-5-2 record in the all-time series against the Ohio club.

With tonight's victory, New England now ranks tied for third leaguewide with six clean sheets this season.

M Carlos Zambrano scored his second goal of the 2026 campaign and the first game-winning tally of his professional career. In his debut season with Revolution II, the 21-year-old Venezuelan is tied with F/W Myles Morgan for the team lead in goal contributions (5).

D Gabe Dahlin recorded his third game-winning assist of the season. The Swedish central defender made his ninth start of the campaign and added two key passes.

GK Max Weinstein, a Vermont native, made his 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season debut. The Academy graduate totaled two saves to help secure the seventh shutout of his professional career.

Eight Revolution Academy products saw action in tonight's win - Weinstein, D Sheridan McNish, D Aarin Prajapati, M Judah Siqueira, F/W Makai Wells, F Matthew Jean Baptiste, M Levi Katsell, and F Cristiano Carlos. Jean Baptiste, 16, became the 54th Academy product to mark his professional debut with Revolution II since the program's inaugural 2020 season.

Wells, 17, made his return from injury with his first start for New England since March 3.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #12

New England Revolution II 1 at FC Cincinnati 2 0

June 7, 2026 - NKU Soccer Stadium (Highland Heights, Ky.)

Referee: Deborah Da Silveira Madeira

Assistant Referee: Christian Little

Assistant Referee: Christopher Slane

Fourth Official: Alex Beehler

Weather: 84 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Carlos Zambrano 2 (Gabe Dahlin 3) 90'+7

Misconduct Summary:

CIN - Dilan Hurtado Hinestroza (Red Card) 54'

CIN - Cheikhou Niang (Yellow Card) 56'

CIN - Ayoub Lajhar (Yellow Card) 69'

NE - Jayden Da (Yellow Card) 69'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Yellow Card) 71'

CIN - Yair Ramos (Yellow Card) 81'

CIN - Ayoub Lajhar (Second Yellow Card) 84'

CIN - Giovanni Marioni (Yellow Card) 85'

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Gabe Dahlin (C), Jake Shannon, Sheridan McNish (Cristiano Carlos 46'), Aarin Prajapati (Matthew Jean Baptiste 88'); Judah Siqueira, Myles Morgan, Carlos Zambrano; Jared Smith, Makai Wells (Levi Katsell 64'), Jayden Da (Sharod George 75')

Substitutes Not Used: Matthew Tibbetts, Logan Azar, Josh Macedo

FC Cincinnati 2: Connor Dale; Ayoub Lajhar, William Kuisel, Sami Lachekar (Camden Sphire 67'), Dilan Hinestroza; Charles Holmes, Michael Sullivan (C), Leonardo Orejarena (Yair Ramos 67'), Deiver Mosquera (Giovanni Marioni 83'); Cheikhou Niang, Kristian Fletcher (Chance Malilo 46')

Substitutes Not Used: David Paz, Mathias Vazquez, Giovanni Marioni, Nathan Gray, Yair Romas Perez, Noah Gassan, Landon Born

New England Revolution II Team Statistics FC Cincinnati 2

19 Shots 7

7 Shots (on Target) 2

3 Blocked Shots 1

2 Saves 5

7 Corner Kicks 7

3 Offsides 2

11 Fouls 16

456 (82.9) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 219 (63.9)







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