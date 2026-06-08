Real Monarchs Suffer Second Consecutive Loss Falling 3-0 to San Jose Earthquakes II

Published on June 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







SAN FRANCISCO, California - Real Monarchs (4-6-3, 18 pts, 10th West) fell 3-0 to San Jose Earthquakes II (6-3-3, 22 pts, 6th West) unable to find the back of the net at Negoesco Stadium on Sunday evening.

Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry and company headed to the west coast this weekend looking to bounce-back following the 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City 2 on Friday, May 29 in Herriman. Highlighted in the starting lineup for the evening was 16-year-old DF Linkon Ream who earned his first professional start, previously logging minutes as a substitute throughout the first half of the 2026 season.

After trading stretches of possession, the Monarchs had its first tangible shot on goal in the 19th minute. After winning a corner the ball was sent to the top of the box where Lineker Rodrigues sent a bullet of a shot through the congested box, forcing the goalkeeper to make a difficult save.

Just nine minutes later, the home side struck first, capitalizing off of a Monarchs turnover in possession to take a 1-0 lead. San Jose was able to extend its lead, finding the back of the net in the 35th and 45th minutes, sending the Monarchs into the locker room down three.

The Monarchs entered the second half with energy, finding the offensive third and a scoring opportunity in the first minutes, looking to get onto the score sheet and shift the first-half momentum. In the 70th minute, GK Max Kerkvliet showcased his skill between the posts, making a diving goal line save to keep the home side at bay.

After entering the match as a substitute, MF Omar Marquez nearly put the Monarchs on the score sheet in the 81st minute. After receiving the ball in the center of the box, his shot was inches too high, hitting the crossbar.

Although the Monarchs will return to the Wasatch Front without earning points, the squad was able to find offensive opportunities in the second half, continuing to play with grit and energy until the final whistle.

Real Monarchs return home next Saturday, June 13 to host Portland Timbers 2 at Zions Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT with broadcast available on OneFootball.

SJ 3: 0 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SJ: Julian Donnery (Jermaine Spivey) 28': After overtaking possession in the offensive third, Spivey sent the ball to the left side of the box for Donnery who scored a left footed shot to take the lead.

SJ: Julian Donnery (Shane De Flores) 35': De Flores received the ball on the right side of the pitch before sending a curving cross into the left-side of the box for Donnery who ran onto the ball and sent a one touch left footed shot into the back of the net.

SJ: Tomo Allen (Julian Donnery) 45': As the defense closed in on Donnery just outside the left side of the box he sent the ball central for Allen who sent the ball to the bottom right corner with his left foot.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-4-1): Max Kerkvliet; Felix Ewald, Kobi Henry, Ruben Mesalles ©, Michael Wentzel (Wes Charpie 46'), Linkon Ream (Chance Cowell, 62'); Lineker Rodrigues, Izzy Amparo (Lionel Djiro, 86'), Liam O'Gara, Owen Anderson (Omar Marquez, 62'); Van Parker

Subs not used: Trace Alphin, Gio Calderon, Camron Estala

San Jose Earthquakes II (4-3-3): Connor Lambe; Shane De Flores, Nikas Dossmann, Jacob Heisner, Diogo Baptista (Martin Kwende Jr., 86'); Rohan Rajagopal © (Alexander Ling, 86'), Gabriel Bracken Serra, Jermaine Spivey (Yujin Kikuchi, 56'); Zachary Bohane, Tomo Allen, Julian Donnery (Warren Boyce, 86')

Subs not used: Matthew Gomez, Jorge Torres, Jayden Fitzgerald Boes, Dominic Lorenti, Nokko Perez

Stats Summary: SJ / SLC

Shots: 10 / 11

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Saves: 4 / 1

Corner Kicks: 2 / 8

Fouls: 12 / 17

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SJ: Nikas Dossmann (Yellow Card - 40')

SLC: Wes Charpie (Yellow Card - 50')

SLC: Felix Ewald (Yellow Card - 58')

SJ: Rohan Rajagopal (Yellow Card - 66')

SJ: Diogo Baptista (Yellow Card - 74')

SJ: Martin Kwende Jr. (Yellow Card - 89')







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