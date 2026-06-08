Orlando City B Completes 3-2 Comeback Victory over Carolina Core FC

Published on June 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Orlando City B (6-3-4, 25 points) scored three unanswered goals to rally from a two-goal deficit and earn a 3-2 victory over Carolina Core FC (1-7-5, 9 points) on Sunday evening at Osceola Heritage Park.

Carolina Core FC opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Arnaud Tattevin finished a low cross from Antonio Pineda. After a contested 30 minutes, the visitors doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Pineda finished off an attacking sequence with a right-footed strike inside the box.

Orlando City B pulled one back before halftime, capitalizing on a red card issued to Core FC defender Jair Caiza. Forward Pedro Leão delivered from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, cutting the deficit in half heading into the halftime break with his second penalty kick of the season.

The Lions found an equalizer in the 74th minute as Leão headed home a cross from Parker Amoo-Mensah, securing his second-straight brace and the second of his professional career. OCB completed the comeback when Matthew Belgodere struck from distance at the top of the box off a ball from Titus Sandy Jr., giving Orlando City B a 3-2 lead. The finish marked the 16-year-old's first professional goal and secured all three points for the Lions.

Orlando City B will next hit the road to take on Huntsville City FC this Saturday, June 13, at Wicks Family Field (8 p.m. ET | OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com).

Match Notes:

Forward Matthew Belgodere scored the game-winning goal for the Lions, with the finish marking the 16-year-old's first professional goal in his 11th career appearance for Orlando City B.

With his two goals in tonight's match, forward Pedro Leão now has three goals across the three matchups between the sides during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Leão scored two of the Lions' three goals in tonight's match, recording his second professional brace and his second in as many games after also scoring twice in the club's May 31 win over Chattanooga FC.

Leão converted from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, marking the second time he has converted from the spot during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Goalkeeper Tristan Himes made his 10th career start for Orlando City B. Across his 10 career starts with OCB, the Lions have earned points in eight matches.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made two changes to the starting lineup from the club's previous match against Chattanooga FC, with Landon Okonski and Jacob Ramírez entering the starting XI.

Goal Highlights:

10' Arnaud Tattevin (Antonio Pineda) - CCFC 1, ORL 0

42' Antonio Pineda (Ricardo Montenegro) - CCFC 2, ORL 0

45+5' Pedro Leão (Penalty Kick) - CCFC 2, ORL 1

74' Pedro Leão (Parker Amoo-Mensah) - ORL 2, CCFC 2

83' Matthew Belgodere (Titus Sandy Jr.) - ORL 3, CCFC 2

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City B 1 2 1

Carolina Core FC 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

CCFC - Arnaud Tattevin (Antonio Pineda) 10'

CCFC - Antonion Pineda (Ricardo Montenegro) 42'

ORL - Pedro Leão (Penalty Kick) 45+5'

ORL - Pedro Leão (Parker Amoo-Mensah) 74'

ORL - Matthew Belgodere (Titus Sandy Jr.) 83'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC - Jair Caiza (Red Card) 45+3'

CCFC - Tim Zeegers (Yellow Card) 45+7'

ORL - Landon Okonski (Yellow Card) 60'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Tristan Himes (c); D Parker Amoo-Mensah, Landon Okonski, Albright Chikamso (Titus Sandy Jr. 59'), Bernardo Rhein; M Issah Haruna, Ignacio Gomez (Caleb Trombino 76'), Jacob Ramírez (Nicolas Bobea Torres 76'), Harvey Sarajian; F Justin Hylton (Matthew Belgodere 59'), Pedro Leão

Substitutes Not Used: GK Juan Rojas; M Nicolas Lasheras, Brady Kendall

Carolina Core FC - GK Nicholas Holliday; D Nelson Martínez, Nolan Evers, Charles Orbaugh, Jair Caiza; M Ricardo Montenegro (Robinson Aguirre 76'), Tim Zeegers (Corey Lundeen 56'), Thomas Raimbault (David Díaz 56'); F Antony Sumo Jr. (Dominique Colon 46'), Antonio Pineda, Arnaud Tattevin (Mohamed Diakite 70')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Trevor Jackson; D Msunguchi Alenga; M Corey Lundeen

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: June 7, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ORL - 18

CCFC - 7

Saves:

ORL - 1

CCFC - 5

Fouls:

ORL - 8

CCFC - 11

Corners:

ORL - 6

CCFC - 2







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