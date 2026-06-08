Quakes II defeat Pacific Division rivals

Published on June 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - San Jose Earthquakes II defeated Real Monarchs 3-0 on Sunday evening at Negoesco Stadium in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Julian Donnery netted his fourth goal of the season assisted by Jermaine Spivey. Just seven minutes later, the forward secured a first-half brace in the 35th minute assisted by Shane de Flores. In the final moments of the first half, Tomo Allen added to the Quakes II lead, finding the back of the net in the 45th minute, assisted by Donnery. With his brace and second assist of the season tonight, Donnery now leads the team in goals scored and joins Kaedren Spivey and Nonso Adimabua in the team-lead for assists.

Quakes II now travels on Wednesday, June 17, to face Whitecaps FC 2. Kickoff will take place at 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.

San Jose Earthquakes II 3 - 0 Real Monarchs

Sunday, June 7, 2026 - Negoesco Stadium; San Francisco

Weather: 62°F Mostly Sunny

Match Officials:

Referee: Mark Verso

AR1: Seth Martin

AR2: Kristin Patterson

4th Official: Andrew Hanks

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) Julian Donnery (Jermaine Spivey) 28'

SJ (2-0) Julian Donnery (Shane de Flores) 35'

SJ (3-0) Tomo Allen (Julian Donnery) 45'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Niklas Dossmann (caution) 40'

VAN - Wesley Charpie (caution) 50'

VAN - Felix Ewald (caution) 58'

SJ - Rohan Rajagopal (caution) 66'

SJ - Diogo Brandes Baptista (caution) 74'

SJ - Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. (caution) 89'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Connor Lambe (GK); Niklas Dossmann, Jacob Heisner, Diogo Brandes Baptista (Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. 86'), Shane de Flores; Rohan Rajagopal (C) (Alexander Ling 86'), Gabriel Bracken Serra, Jermaine Spivey (Yujin Kikuchi 56'); Julian Donnery (Warren Boyce 86'), Zach Bohane, Tomo Allen.

Substitutes not used: Matthew Gomez (GK), Jayden Fitzgerald Boes, Dominic Lorenti, Nikko Perez, Jorge Torres.

SHOTS: 10; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 2; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 12; CLEARANCES: 17

REAL MONARCHS: Max Kerkvliet (GK); Kobi Joseph Henry, Ruben Mesalles (C), Michael Wentzel (Wesley Charpie 46'); Izahi Amparo (Lionel Djiro 86'), Liam O'Gara, Owen Anderson (Omar Marquez 63'), Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos, Linkon Ream (Chance Cowell 62'), Felix Ewald; Van Parker.

Substitutes not used: Robert Alphin (GK); Giovanni Calderon, Camron Estala.

SHOTS: 11; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 8; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 17; CLEARANCES: 3







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.