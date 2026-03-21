Orlando City SC Signs Dylan Judelson to Short-Term Agreement
Published on March 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Orlando City B News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has signed midfielder Dylan Judelson to a short-term agreement, the club announced today. Judelson will be available for selection for Orlando City's match against Nashville SC today at GEODIS Park. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. ET on Apple TV and FS1.
Judelson signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Orlando City B on Aug. 5, 2025, and has made 11 starts in 22 all-time appearances across all competitions. The Orlando, Florida, native has made more than 20 appearances for Canada's youth national teams, scoring once, and most recently earned a call-up to the Canada Under-20 squad for the Concacaf U-20 Championship qualifiers.
He was also a key part of Orlando City Academy's run to the U-18 Generation adidas Cup title last year and was named to the East roster for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, where he captained the team in Austin, Texas.
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TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs midfielder Dylan Judelson to a short-term agreement.
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