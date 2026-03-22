Quakes II dominate hosts in first road win of 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season
Published on March 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
San Jose Earthquakes II News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - San Jose Earthquakes II defeated Colorado Rapids 2 1-4 on Saturday at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play. While the visitors gave up a goal early in the fourth minute of the match, Quakes II rallied back with four unanswered goals.
Earthquakes Homegrown Player and United States Youth National Team prospect Kaedren Spivey had a strong performance with two goal contributions (1g/1a). The San Jose native assisted a 45+2-minute goal by forward Zach Bohane to keep the scoreline level at half. In the 58th minute, the midfielder took a shot from just outside the box to give his team the lead.
Just six minutes after an own goal by Colorado, forward Shane De Flores forced a giveaway from the hosts and ran the ball toward goal to find the back of the net and set the final 1-4 margin.
Quakes II now travel home to San Jose, California, on Sunday, April 12, to face Minnesota United FC 2. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Colorado Rapids 2 1 - 4 San Jose Earthquakes II
Sunday, March 21, 2026 - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park; Commerce City, Colorado
Weather: 82°F Cloudy
Match Officials:
Referee: Steven Cardozo
Assistant Referee: Charles Rupert
Assistant Referee: Joshua Mills
4th Official: Adam Rice
Scoring Summary:
COL - Bryce Jamison (Sydney Wathuta) 4'
SJ - Zach Bohane (Kaedren Spivey) 45+2'
SJ - Kaedren Spivey (unassisted) 58'
SJ - Nathan Tchoumba (own goal) 63'
SJ - Shane De Flores (unassisted) 69'
Misconduct Summary:
SJ - Zach Bohane (caution) 55'
SJ - Niklas Dossmann (caution) 71'
SJ - Gabe Bracken Serra (caution) 87'
COL - Jabari DeCoteau (caution) 87'
COLORADO RAPIDS 2: Zack Campagnolo (GK); Charlie Harper, Kai Thomas, Jabari DeCoteau, Jaden Chan Tack (Andre Erickson 25'); Sydney Wathuta, Nathan Tchoumba, Bryce Jamison, Josh Copeland (Quinn Bedwell 46'); Donavan Phillip (C), Chris Aquino.
Substitutes not used: Kendall Starks (GK), James Cameron, Ali Fadal, Rogelio Garcia, Grant Gilmore, Noah Strellnauer, Landon Strohmeyer.
SHOTS: 10; SOG: 6; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 8; CLEARANCES: 4
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Nate Crockford (GK); Jack Jasinski, Max Floriani, Niklas Dossmann (Yujin Kikuchi 82'), Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. (Shane De Flores 65'); Kaedren Spivey (Jacob Heisner 65'), Rohan Rajagopal (C), Edwyn Mendoza (Gabe Bracken Serra 64'); Julian Donnery, Zach Bohane, Nonso Adimabua (Tomo Allen 71').
Substitutes not used: Connor Lambe (GK).
SHOTS: 22; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 21; CLEARANCES: 3
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 21, 2026
- Chattanooga FC Earns Point in Comeback Draw at Huntsville City - Chattanooga FC
- Quakes II dominate hosts in first road win of 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season - San Jose Earthquakes II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Columbus Crew 2 in 2-0 Defeat - FC Cincinnati 2
- Orlando City SC Signs Dylan Judelson to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City B
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Inter Miami CF II - March 22, 2026 - Orlando City B
- Revolution II Host Connecticut United FC on Sunday - New England Revolution II
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Jack Sandmeyer to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC II
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