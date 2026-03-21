FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Columbus Crew 2 in 2-0 Defeat

Published on March 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 fell to Columbus Crew 2, 2-0, Saturday afternoon at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio in the first of three regular season meetings against Crew 2.

Jack Mize and Deiver Mosquera led the Cincinnati attack in an end-to-end first half of action. Mize nearly picked out the top right corner of the Columbus goal early, but a right footed curler was pushed just high and wide. Deiver Mosquera forced a save from goalkeeper Luke Pruter in the 19th minute with the first of two first half chances for the forward.

The Orange and Blue's best chance of the match came through Mosquera in the 37th minute after a misplayed header from the Crew's backline, high in the Columbus defensive half. Mosquera collected possession and charged toward goal with a defender on his shoulder. An eventual shot from inside the box by Mosquera was saved by Pruter to keep the match scoreless.

Crew 2's leading goalscorer Chase Adams broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with a strike from outside the box. The teams combined for 16 first half shots as the Orange and Blue set a single half high for the season with eight shots.

Columbus would double the lead in the 52nd minute as Kevin Gbamblé added his name to the scoresheet. Leo Orejarena struck the crossbar in the 67th minute from a set piece situation just outside the box, but Cincinnati's best second half chance was denied by the woodwork.

FC Cincinnati 2 return to Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium on Monday, April 13 against New York City FC II. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET with tickets for the match available through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will stream live on One Football platforms and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at COLUMBUS CREW 2

Date: March 21, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: ScottsMiracle-Gro Field | Columbus, Oh.

Kickoff: 3:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 62 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CLB: 1-1-2

CIN: 0-0-0

CLB - Chase Adams (Rincón, Ruvalcaba) 39', Kevin Gbamblé (Brown, Zengue) 52'

CIN - None

LINEUPS

CLB: Luke Pruter, Tristan Brown (Prince Forfor 67' (Oneal Taylor 64')), Christopher Rogers, Cesar Ruvalcaba, Quinton Elliot, Owen Presthus (Brent Adu-Gyamfi 67'), Nico Rincón, Chirinos, Zengue (Anthony Alaouieh 67'), Gbamblé, Chase Adams (Jamil Danjaji 76')

Substitutes not used: Alex Zochowski, Moses Nyeman, Isaac Heffess, Gianmarco Di Noto

Head Coach: Federico Higuaín

CIN: Bryan Dowd, Andrei Chirila, Sami Lachekar, Félix Samson (Will Kuisel 55'), Deiver Mosquera, Leo Orejarena, Michael Sullivan (C), Dilan Hurtado (Gio Marioni 81'), Jack Mize (Camden Sphire 56'), Ademar Chávez (Gavin DeHart 65'), Charlie Holmes

Substitutes not used: David Paz, Mathias Vazquez, Nathan Gray, Yair Ramos

Head Coach: Sammy Castellanos

STATS SUMMARY: CLB/CIN

Shots: 17 / 15

Shots on Goal: 7 / 5

Saves: 4 / 5

Corner Kicks: 5 / 3

Fouls: 16 / 14

Offside: 1 / 3

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN: Jack Mize (Yellow Card) 1'

CIN: Félix Samson (Yellow Card) 31'

CLB: Owen Presthus (Yellow Card) 42'

CLB: Johann Chirinos (Yellow Card) 44'

CLB: Christopher Rogers (Yellow Card) 71'

CLB: Anthony Alaouieh (Yellow Card) 78'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Deny Kulasinac

Ast. Referees: Stephen Milhoan, Audra Fullen

Fourth Official: Tre Gaither







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.