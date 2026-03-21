Revolution II Host Connecticut United FC on Sunday

Published on March 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (1-0-2, 7 pts.) will host Connecticut United FC (2-1-0, 6 pts.) on Sunday afternoon in the inaugural meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides. Sunday's match kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET from Bryant University's Beirne Stadium, streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform, with Peyton Gallaher calling the action.

New England carries a three-game unbeaten streak after securing a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati 2 last Sunday, its first victory of the new campaign. Revolution II, one of seven unbeaten teams remaining through the first three weeks of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, have collected points in three straight matches to open the season for the second straight year.

Last Sunday, Revolution Academy product Makai Wells earned his first professional start in the attack, opening his MLS NEXT Pro account just seven minutes into the contest, the 17-year-old's first professional goal. Defender Schinieder Mimy provided the secondary assist, while midfielder Javaun Mussenden tallied his third career helper on the play. Both Mimy and Mussenden eye their fourth straight starts to open the 2026 campaign.

Revolution II leads MLS NEXT Pro with 60 total shot attempts, while their 19 shots on target rank tied for fifth in the league. Boston-born forward Jayden Da headlines New England's attack, with a team-leading five shots on frame in his three starts this season. Homegrown Player Cristiano Oliveira has also been dominant in the attack, playing all but one minute this season, while his eight key passes rank tied for third leaguewide.

The Somerville, Mass. native will depart for international duty following Sunday's match, joining the U.S. Under-18 National Team, while teammates Chris Mbai-Assem (Central African Republic Senior National Team), Wells (U.S. U-17 National Team), and Eric Klein (U.S. U-20 National Team) will also compete on the international stage during the March window.

New England's backline has been impressive to begin the season, limiting its opponents to just 11 shots allowed, tied for fourth fewest in MLS NEXT Pro, while its two goals conceded are tied for third fewest leaguewide. Mimy, Mbai-Assem, and Damario McIntosh continue to anchor the defense, each logging full 90-minute outings in all of Revolution II's three matches to begin the season. New England newcomer Jake Shannon also posted the full 90 minutes in his last two starts in central defense. In net, Panama international J.D. Gunn suited up for his second straight start last Sunday, recording two saves in the win over Cincinnati 2.

Connecticut carries a 2-1-0 record to open the 2026 season, following a 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union II in its last match on March 15, with goals from Laurie Goddard and Barnabas Tanyi. Sunday's fixture could also see former Revolution II forward Alex Monis compete against his former club for the first time, after winning MLS NEXT Pro's Goal of Matchweek One this season.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #4

New England Revolution II vs. Connecticut United FC

Sunday, March 22, 2026

2:00 p.m. ET

Beirne Stadium

(Smithfield, R.I.)







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