St Louis CITY2 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Published on October 6, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







Playoff tickets are on sale for St Louis CITY2's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Conference Quarterfinal on Sunday, October 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT, with the team kicking off another run at the club's first MLS NEXT Pro Cup championship. Fans can purchase tickets on SeatGeek.com, with general admission seating priced at $16 after taxes and fees.

As the top seed in MLS NEXT Pro, CITY2 secured home-field advantage for the playoffs, giving the team the opportunity to host up to four playoff games at Energizer Park.

Following a record-breaking regular season that featured an 18-match unbeaten streak, and the single-season team record of 60 goals, CITY2 enters the playoffs with the league's best record of 17-5-6.

As part of the MLS NEXT Pro "pick-your-opponent" process, the top four seeds in each conference will select their first-round playoff opponents from seeds five through eight. CITY2's selected opponent will be revealed on Thursday, October 9. Should CITY2 advance to the Conference Semifinal, tickets will go on sale on Monday, October 20.

CITY2 holds the top five spots for the league's regular-season attendance records after breaking its own attendance record on May 4, 2025, with 12,263 fans in Energizer Park.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.