Columbus Crew Fall to Red Bull New York

Published on May 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Columbus Crew 2 News Release







The Columbus Crew lost, 3-2, against Red Bull New York at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Wednesday, May 13.

Columbus owns a 36-34-14 all-time regular season record against Red Bull New York.

Since the start of their 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the Black & Gold have scored 212 regular season goals (league-best 67 in 2023, Club-record & sixth-most in single MLS season 72 in 2024; 55 in 2025; 18 in 2026), the second-most in MLS in that timespan.

The Crew's 97 away goals (26 in 2023; 34 in 2024; 26 in 2025; 11 in 2026) since the start of 2023 are the second-most in MLS during that timespan. The team's 11 goals on the road are tied with Minnesota United FC and the Philadelphia Union for the fourth-most this season.

The Black & Gold have registered 65 multiple-goal matches since 2023, trailing only Inter Miami CF (69).

Midfielder Max Arfsten netted his fourth goal of the season in the 21st minute, matching his career high set each of the past two seasons.

Arfsten owns a team-best eight goal contributions (four goals, four assists) this year. He's recorded at least one goal contribution in seven of the past nine MLS fixtures.

Midfielder Hugo Picard earned his second MLS assist on Arfsten's score. In the past eight matches across all competitions, Picard has registered five goals and two assists. He is tied atop of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup leaderboard with four goals.

Midfielder André Gomes registered the secondary assist, his first in MLS.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the Black & Gold's equalizing goal in the 64th minute of the match from the penalty spot, his fifth of 2026 and 84th career.

Rossi owns the third-most goals amongst active players and is one of 22 players in MLS history to register 84 or more career goals.

The Uruguayan has recorded 56 goal contributions in his last 75 matches across all competitions (42 goals, 14 assists).

Homegrown Defender Owen Presthus started in his MLS debut tonight. Presthus previously played with the First Team in the Club's friendly against Aston Villa in 2024 and the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Black & Gold travel to face the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, May 16 [7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Philadelphia Union

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, May 16 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.)

TV: Apple TV

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 13, 2026

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