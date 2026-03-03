Huntsville City Football Club earns 3-1 win against Orlando City B

March 2, 2026

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Huntsville City FC opened the 2026 season with a 3-1 victory against Orlando City B on the road Monday night.

The match began at a measured pace before Huntsville found its breakthrough in the 28th minute. Midfielder Shak Mohammed opened the scoring with the club's first goal of the 2026 campaign, giving Huntsville an early advantage.

Huntsville doubled its lead five minutes later. In the 33rd minute, Jordan Knight found the back of the net off an assist from Maximus Ekk to make it 2-0.

Orlando City B responded just before halftime. With four minutes of stoppage time added, OCB scored in the 45th minute to cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into the break.

Mohammed secured his brace in the 62nd minute, restoring Huntsville's two-goal cushion and sealing the 3-1 result. The performance marked a strong start to the season and earned Huntsville three points away from home.

Huntsville City FC returns to action March 6 on the road against Crown Legacy FC as the club looks to build on its opening-match momentum.

Final Score:

HCFC: 3

OCB: 1

Scoring Summery:

HCFC: Shak Mohammed 28'

HCFC: Jordan Knight (A: Maximus Ekk) 33'

OCB: H. Sarajian(45'+3')

HCFC: Shak Mohammed 62'







