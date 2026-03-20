Inter Miami CF II Visits Orlando City B

Published on March 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-2L-1D, 1 point) prepares to take on rivals Orlando City B (2W-1L-0D, 6 points), this Sunday, March 22. Kick off at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Orlando City B

Sunday's encounter will be the 15th between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded five wins, three draws and fours losses in its previous MLS NEXT Pro meetings against Orlando City B.

Scouting Report

Orlando City B hosts Inter Miami II after recording two wins and a loss in their start of the campaign. Most recently, Orlando delivered a 2-3 victory away at Carolina Core FC. Forward Harvey Sarajian leads the team's offensive with two goals and two assists to his name.







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