St Louis CITY2 Heads to Kansas to Take on Sporting KC II this Saturday

Published on March 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 heads across the state to face Sporting Kansas City II this Saturday, March 28, with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. CT at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

St. Louis tied 2-2 against LAFC2 last weekend at home before winning 4-3 in a penalty shootout to earn two points. Mykhi Joyner opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, giving CITY2 a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. LAFC2's Tommy Mihalic responded with back-to-back goals to give the Black and Gold a 2-1 advantage. In second-half stoppage time, Brendan McSorley scored the equalizer, sending the match to penalty kicks. After multiple saves made by Ben Lundt, Cooper Forcellini converted the decisive penalty to secure the shootout win. Following Sunday night's shootout win, CITY2 is one of six remaining unbeaten teams in MLS NEXT Pro.

It was not long ago that CITY2 faced Sporting KC II, with St. Louis winning 4-0 in the season opener at Energizer Park on February 28. The match featured goals from Evan Carlock, Patrick McDonald, Kyle Hiebert, and Cooper Forcellini. Since then, the club has scored eight goals and totaled 12 points through four matches. CITY2 will face SKC II once more after this match, on September 5.

SKC II are 0-3-1 to start the season, most recently playing Colorado Rapids 2 to a 2-2 draw before winning 3-0 in the penalty shootout. Last weekend, Kansas City faced Minnesota United FC 2 and fell 1-0.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.