Inter Miami CF II Draws 1-1, Secures Extra Point at Carolina Core FC

Published on March 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-2L-3D, 4 pts) earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Carolina Core FC before claiming the extra point with a penalty shootout victory at Truist Point Stadium.

A key highlight of the evening was the professional debuts of Academy products Levi Williams, Diego Matos, and Matthew Perez.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Williams in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Lesther Garcia, Tyler Hall and Alejo Ristano in defense; Alejandro Flores, Naej Desravins, captain Joseph Convers and Preston Plambeck in the midfield; Diego Rey and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida led the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami II opened the match with strong defensive organization and composure. Fifteen-year-old goalkeeper Levi Williams made his professional debut in the starting lineup, showing confidence beyond his years between the posts. In the first half, Williams showcased his shot-stopping ability, denying multiple Carolina Core attempts.

Inter Miami II broke the deadlock in the 36th minute following a quick transition down the right flank led by Vorenkamp. His precise cross found Zeltzer-Zubida, who headed the ball home from point-blank range to give Inter Miami the lead heading into halftime. The goal marked Zeltzer-Zubida's third of the season, while Vorenkamp recorded his first assist of the campaign.

Inter Miami maintained its defensive solidity throughout the second half, limiting the hosts' opportunities while searching for a second goal. Substitutes Perez and Matos were introduced in the 57th and 78th minutes, respectively, adding fresh energy to the squad.

Carolina Core FC found the equalizer in the 85th minute, capitalizing on a ball played into the box to level the score and send the match to a penalty shootout.

After an impressive performance during regulation, Williams once again rose to the occasion in the shootout, making two crucial saves. Rey and Perez converted their penalties to secure the extra point for Inter Miami.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will return home to host Atlanta United 2 on Friday, Apr. 10, at 7 p.m. ET at Inter Miami CF Stadium.







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