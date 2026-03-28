SKC II Signs Two More Academy Prospects to Amateur Deals Ahead of Saturday's Game

Published on March 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed two Sporting Kansas City Academy players to MLS NEXT Pro amateur contracts ahead of Saturday's game against St Louis CITY2: forward Ty Haas and midfielder Troy Lor.

Both players will be eligible to play in all Sporting KC II games this season on an amateur basis, preserving their NCAA eligibility.

Haas joined the Sporting KC Academy ahead of the 2025-26 MLS NEXT season. In his short stint with the Academy he has impressed, playing significant minutes for the U-18s. The forward attended the first leg of Sporting KC's 2026 preseason in Palm Beach, Florida before returning to Kansas City to play in SKC II's preseason.

Lor joined the SKC Academy in the fall of 2019 ahead of his U-12 season and has played at every level for Sporting KC form U-12 up through the U-18s. The midfielder has competed at three Generation adidas Cups and one MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, helping Sporting KC's U-17s reach the 2024 GA Cup Quarterfinals and MLS NEXT Cup Playoff Quarterfinals.

Sporting KC II will take on CITY2 Saturday at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village. Tickets for the 2 p.m. CT contest are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

VITALS:

Ty Haas

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 07/09/2008 (17)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 165 lbs.

Troy Lor

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 03/22/2008 (18)

Height: 5-7

Weight: 145 lbs.







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