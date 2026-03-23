SKC II Falls 1-0 to MNUFC2

Published on March 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (0-3-1, 2 points) suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to MNUFC 2 (2-2-0, 6 points) on Sunday night at Victory Field. Alisa Randell's lone goal in the 23rd proved enough for Minnesota to pick up their second win of the 2026 campaign.

Head coach Lee Tschantret made several changes to the starting XI but kept Jacob Molinaro in goal for a fourth straight match. The back line stayed intact as well with captain Pierre Lurot, Nate Young, Mitch Ferguson and Zane Wantland starting together.

Shane Donovan and Johann Ortiz, who scored in SKC II's 2-2 draw at Colorado Rapids 2 began the contest in the midfield along with first teamer Cielo Tschantret. Missael Rodroiguez and Tega Ikoba played in the front three with Taylor Calheira.

The only goal of the night came in the 23rd after a through ball snuck past the defense, trickled into the box and was tucked into the back of the net by Randell for his first goal of the season. SKC II pressed the issue throughout the rest of the game but was unable to find the leveler.

Ortiz had a look at goal on a free kick in the 25th, however the wall did its job and redirected the ball away from danger. Minnesota nearly doubled their lead in the 34th before Wantland put in a key intervention, clearing the ball off the goal line. A pair of SKC II players were taken off in the 37th and 39th to be evaluated for concussions, but both were able to reenter shortly thereafter.

Coming out of the halftime break, Tschantret made two permanent subs, bringing on Jack Francka and Carter Derksen for Ferguson and Calheira. Minnesota took the first crack at goal of the second, ripping a shot well off target. Rodriguez came close in the 61st with a set piece attempt of his own that drifted just high.

Young made a crucial, sliding tackle inside the 18 to block a shot away from goal. Kashan Hines entered the game in the 65th in place of Ikoba and nearly equalized within minutes of coming on. After forcing a turnover, the SKC Academy winger dashed toward goal and fired a shot to the keeper's near post that he somehow tipped over the bar. Ten minutes later, he tested the keeper again, but a backtracking defender did enough to force a mishit shot which was gathered by the goalie.

Rodriguez saw two more chances go just high of the mark and MNUFC 2 saw the match out. Sporting KC II's home stand will continue at Victory Field next Saturday with an afternoon clash with St. Louis CITY2. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT, tickets are on sale for just $10 at SeatGeek.com and the game will air on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

Sporting KC II 0-1 MNUFC 2

Score 1 2 F

Sporting KC II (0-3-1, 2 points) 0 0 0

MNUFC 2 (2-2-0, 6 points) 1 0 1

Sporting Kansas City II: Jacob Molinaro; Pierre Lurot, Nate Young, Mitch Ferguson (Jack Francka 46'), Zane Wantland (Tomiwa Adewumi 76'); Cielo Tschantret, Shane Donovan, Johann Ortiz (Gael Quintero 76'); Taylor Calheira (Carter Derksen 46'), Tega Ikoba (Kashan Hines 65'), Missael Rodriguez

Subs Not Used: Kael Taylor, Gael Quintero

MNUFC2: Keane Perkins; Samuel Vigilante, Nick Dang (Timothy Dennis 82'), Andy Farris, Kieran Chandler; Luciano Pechota, Alpha Kabia, Mauricio Gonzalez (Max Harwood 46' (Nosa Osagie 90+1')), Kenyel Michel (Issa Saidi 76'), Alisa Randell; Marcus Caldeira

Subs Not Used: Alexander Witte, William Maynes, Brody Schauf

Scoring Summary:

MIN -- Alisa Randell 1 (Unassisted) 23'

Misconduct Summary:

MIN -- Kieran Chandler (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 25'

MIN -- Nick Deng (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 35'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC COL

Shots

9 22

Shots on Goal

2 3

Saves

2 2

Fouls

11 18

Offsides

0 0

Corner Kicks

4 11

Referee: Edson Carvajal

Assistant Referee: Eric Aplis

Assistant Referee: Bill Bolsen III

Fourth Official: Jacob Larson







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 23, 2026

SKC II Falls 1-0 to MNUFC2 - Sporting Kansas City II

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