Revolution II Home Match against Red Bull New York II Rescheduled for April 12

Published on March 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II announced a schedule change for the team's upcoming home match against Red Bull New York II. Originally slated for this Sunday, March 29, the match at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium will now be played on Sunday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

New England, riding a four-game unbeaten streak to open the new campaign, will meet New York for the first of three encounters this season. The Eastern Conference clash on April 12 will be available to watch live via MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform. CLICK HERE to view Revolution II's entire 2026 schedule.







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