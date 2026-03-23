Colorado Rapids 2 Players Zack Campagnolo and Jabari de Coteau Called up to National Teams

Published on March 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today that goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo and defender Jabari De Coteau have been called up to their respective national teams from March 23 - 31. Campagnolo made the final roster for the U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team Training Camp in Europe and De Coteau was selected to the Grenada's Senior Men's National Team for the 2026 FIFA World Series International Friendlies in Rwanda.

Campagnolo, 19, has featured primarily for Rapids 2 since his debut in 2024, starting 24 of his 25 appearances. Over the course of his MLS NEXT Pro career, the goalkeeper has logged 2,161 minutes and recorded four clean sheets. Most recently, Campagnolo recorded his 90th career save, setting the club record for most saves by a goalkeeper in Rapids 2 history. He also now sits tied for the second-most appearances by a goalkeeper in club history.

The goalkeeper has featured at several U.S. youth national team levels, recording appearances with the U-15s, U-16s, U-17s, U-18s, and U-19s. Over the past several years, he also earned call-ups to training camps at each of those age groups and most recently, the U-19s training camp in Marbella, Spain in October of 2025. He made his international debut with the U-15s at the 2022 Torneo delle Nazioni in Italy, appearing against Slovenia, Italy, and Portugal, and was named Man of the Match for his performance against Italy.

De Coteau, 20, will be receiving the first call up of his career to the Grenada Senior Men's National Team. The defender was selected with the 86th overall pick by Colorado in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft this past December and signed with Rapids 2 on January 26th. In his three games this season with the club, he started all three and logged 270 minutes.

Prior to his MLS NEXT Pro career, De Coteau spent the past three years at Xavier University where he made a total of 37 appearances with 15 starts and logged 1,677 total minutes. The defender also helped the program obtain its first title, winning the BIG EAST Tournament Championship in 2023.







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