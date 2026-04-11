Inter Miami CF II Falls to Atlanta United 2

Published on April 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-3L-3D, 4 pts) returned home after four straight road matches and fell against Atlanta United 2 at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Daniel Sumalla, Nicholas Almeida and Samuel Basabe in defense; Joseph Convers, captain Ian Urkidi and Preston Plambeck in the midfield; Alejandro Flores, Mateo Saja and Diego Rey led the team's attack.

Match Action

Atlanta United 2 opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a goal from Arif Kovac with a header from the center of the box. The advantage for the visitors remained for the rest of the first half.

In the second half, Atlanta added another goal in the 53rd minute to extend their lead and seal the 0-2 result.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will continue at home, this time hosting Huntsville City FC on Saturday, Apr. 18, at 7 p.m. ET at Inter Miami CF Stadium.







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