Inter Miami CF II at Home against Huntsville City FC this Saturday
Published on April 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (0W-3L-3D, 4 pts) carries on with MLS NEXT Pro regular season action at home over the weekend, hosting Huntsville City FC (1W-2L-2D, 6 points) this Saturday, April 18. Kick off at Inter Miami CF Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.
Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.
Previously Against Huntsville City
This meeting marks the tenth between the sides. Inter Miami II holds a record of four wins, two draws, and three losses when facing Huntsville.
In our most recent encounter, Inter Miami II fell 4-1 on the road against the Alabamian side.
Scouting Report
Huntsville City visits South Florida after recording six points from one win, two losses and two draws in their start of the campaign. Most recently, Huntsville played out a goalless draw against Chicago Fire II and were outlasted in the penalty shootout. was handed a 2-0 loss away at Crown Legacy FC.
Forward Shakur Mohammed leads Huntsville's attack with three goals to his name.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II at Home against Huntsville City FC this Saturday
- Inter Miami CF II Falls to Atlanta United 2
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Atlanta United 2 this Friday
- Inter Miami CF II Draws 1-1, Secures Extra Point at Carolina Core FC
- Match Preview: Inter Miami CF II Away at Carolina Core FC