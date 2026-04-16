Inter Miami CF II at Home against Huntsville City FC this Saturday

Published on April 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-3L-3D, 4 pts) carries on with MLS NEXT Pro regular season action at home over the weekend, hosting Huntsville City FC (1W-2L-2D, 6 points) this Saturday, April 18. Kick off at Inter Miami CF Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Huntsville City

This meeting marks the tenth between the sides. Inter Miami II holds a record of four wins, two draws, and three losses when facing Huntsville.

In our most recent encounter, Inter Miami II fell 4-1 on the road against the Alabamian side.

Scouting Report

Huntsville City visits South Florida after recording six points from one win, two losses and two draws in their start of the campaign. Most recently, Huntsville played out a goalless draw against Chicago Fire II and were outlasted in the penalty shootout. was handed a 2-0 loss away at Crown Legacy FC.

Forward Shakur Mohammed leads Huntsville's attack with three goals to his name.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 16, 2026

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