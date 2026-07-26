Inter Miami CF II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary

Published on July 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

MIA - Mateo Saja 18' (Lovend's Delinois)

TOR - Reid Fisher 29'

MIA - Lovend's Delinois 58' (Alejandro Flores)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Reid Fisher 11' (caution)

MIA - Lovend's Delinois 28' (caution)

MIA - Theo Vorenkamp 36' (caution)

TOR - Micah Chisholm 51' (caution)

MIA - Alejandro Flores 68' (caution)

MIA - Sloan Morrison 74' (caution)

MIA - Matias Marin 76' (caution)

MIA - Mohammed Jamhour 90+3' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Inter Miami CF II 1-13-4 8 points

Toronto FC II 7-10-3 25 points

LINEUPS

INTER MIAMI CF II - Matias Marin; Theo Vorenkamp (Jerremy Ortela 46'), RJ White, Fricio Caicedo, Sloan Morrison; Matteo De Paula (Nicholas Almeida 78'), Nessim Jena (Joseph Convers 52'), Alejandro Flores (Mohammed Jamhour 78'); Lovend's Delinois, Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Mateo Saja (C) (Diego Matos 78')

Substitutes Not Used: Lucas Barker, Nash Dearmin, Matthew Perez, Zidane Cadet

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Theo Rigopoulos (Daniel Stampatori 62'), Reid Fisher (C), Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm (Luca Costabile 72'); Lucas Dawson (Shyon Pinnock 72'), Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau, Tristan Blyth (Diego Nué-Brito 86'); Elias Khodri, Kervon Kerr (Dékwon Barrow 62')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Demitre Adamson, Edwin Omoregbe

MEDIA NOTES

Theo Rigopoulos started his first match of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season for Toronto FC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 25, 2026

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