Inter Miami CF II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary
Published on July 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
MIA - Mateo Saja 18' (Lovend's Delinois)
TOR - Reid Fisher 29'
MIA - Lovend's Delinois 58' (Alejandro Flores)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Reid Fisher 11' (caution)
MIA - Lovend's Delinois 28' (caution)
MIA - Theo Vorenkamp 36' (caution)
TOR - Micah Chisholm 51' (caution)
MIA - Alejandro Flores 68' (caution)
MIA - Sloan Morrison 74' (caution)
MIA - Matias Marin 76' (caution)
MIA - Mohammed Jamhour 90+3' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Inter Miami CF II 1-13-4 8 points
Toronto FC II 7-10-3 25 points
LINEUPS
INTER MIAMI CF II - Matias Marin; Theo Vorenkamp (Jerremy Ortela 46'), RJ White, Fricio Caicedo, Sloan Morrison; Matteo De Paula (Nicholas Almeida 78'), Nessim Jena (Joseph Convers 52'), Alejandro Flores (Mohammed Jamhour 78'); Lovend's Delinois, Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Mateo Saja (C) (Diego Matos 78')
Substitutes Not Used: Lucas Barker, Nash Dearmin, Matthew Perez, Zidane Cadet
TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Theo Rigopoulos (Daniel Stampatori 62'), Reid Fisher (C), Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm (Luca Costabile 72'); Lucas Dawson (Shyon Pinnock 72'), Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau, Tristan Blyth (Diego Nué-Brito 86'); Elias Khodri, Kervon Kerr (Dékwon Barrow 62')
Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Demitre Adamson, Edwin Omoregbe
MEDIA NOTES
Theo Rigopoulos started his first match of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season for Toronto FC II.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 25, 2026
- Chattanooga FC Shuts Down Philadelphia Union II - Philadelphia Union II
- Inter Miami CF II Secures Victory at Home over Toronto FC II - Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF II Earns 2-1 Victory over Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- Inter Miami CF II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Revolution II Midfielder Judah Siqueira Signed by First Team to Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution II
- Inter Miami CF Signs Diego Rey and Ian Urkidi on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF Signs Diego Rey and Ian Urkidi on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF II
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Sebastian Hernandez to a Short-Term Agreement Ahead of California Clásico - Ventura County FC
- Revolution II Visit FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday Night - New England Revolution II
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Huntsville City FC - July 26, 2026 - Orlando City B
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II Earns 2-1 Victory over Toronto FC II
- Inter Miami CF II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary
- Jahmarie Nolan and Raequan Campbell-Dennis of Toronto FC II Named to Jamaica Roster for 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship
- Toronto FC II Tops FC Cincinnati 2
- Toronto FC II (3) - FC Cincinnati 2 (1) Postgame Summary