Chicago Fire FC II Dominates Carolina Core FC in 5-1 Road Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Chicago Fire FC II (7-6-6-3, 33 points) delivered a dominant performance on the road against Carolina Core FC (4-10-7-2, 21 points) Saturday night at Truist Point.

Chicago Fire II wasted no time finding their rhythm, opening up scoring in the 18th minute through Oscar Pineda. After a quick attacking sequence, Pineda collected a pass from Dean Boltz before firing into the bottom right corner to give Fire II an early advantage and log his first goal of the season.

Chicago continued to apply pressure and doubled its lead in the 29th minute when Damian Nigg fired a right-footed strike from outside the box into the bottom left corner, finishing off a setup from Vitaliy Hlyut. Just five minutes later, Fire II found the back of the net again, with Turdean and Damian combining to create the opportunity before Hlyut finished from the center of the box.

Holding a 3-0 advantage heading into halftime, CFII continued its attacking momentum after the break. In the 55th minute, midfielder Trip Flemming added to the lead, finishing from the center of the box with assists from Damyan Villanueva and Dean Boltz.

Carolina Core FC then responded with a goal in the 80th minute, but CFII quickly regained control and was able to cap off the night with a late insurance goal by Tidiane Diawara.

NEXT MATCH: With the victory, Chicago Fire FC II kicks off a three-game homestand with a Sunday afternoon match against FC Cincinnati 2 on August 2. First kick at SeatGeek Stadium is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Carolina Core FC 1:5 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

CHI - Pineda (1) (Boltz 4) 18' (WATCH)

CHI - Damian (3) (Hlyut 3) 29' (WATCH)

CHI - Hlyut (3) (Turdean 3) 34' (WATCH)

CHI - Fleming (2) (Villanueva 7) 55' (WATCH)

CCFC - Tattevin (10) (Pineda 3) 80' (WATCH)

CHI - Diawara (4) (Damian 4) 90+1' (WATCH)

Discipline:

CHI - Damian Nigg (Caution) 4'

CCFC - Ryan Baer (Caution) 55'

CHI - Oscar Pineda (Caution) 78'

CHI - Oscar González (Caution) 79'

CCFC - Charles Orbaugh (Caution) 82'

CCFC - Nelson Martínez (Caution) 90'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Nemo Jr., Borso (Napoe, 66'), Sandmeyer (Field, 46'), Gonzalez, Damian, Turdean (Montiel, 76'), Fleming (capt.), Pineda, Hlyut (Bernhardt, 76'), Villanueva, Boltz (Diawara, 66')

Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, F Williams, D Chavez, D Morales

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Carolina Core FC: GK Holliday, D Tetteh (Evers, 46'), D Orbaugh, D Weber, M Swinehart (Martinez, 46'), M Montenegro (Lundean, 60'), M Baer (capt.), M Hammond (Pineda, 69'), M Raimbault (Diaz, 46'), F Kaloukian, F Tattevin

Substitutes not used: GK Jackson, F Balogun, D Rockhill, D Colon

Head Coach: Jake Davis (Interim)

Stats Summary: CCFC / CHI

Shots: 12 / 13

Shots on Goal: 4 / 7

Passing Accuracy: 82.4% / 83.5%

Saves: 2 / 3

Corners: 3 / 3

Fouls: 16 / 10

Offsides: 3 / 3

Venue: Truist Point (High Point, N.C.)

Referee: Daniel Emeri

Assistant Referee 1: Nicholas Seymour

Assistant Referee 2: Andrew Charron

Fourth Official: Yannick Rothfuss







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.