Chattanooga FC Shuts Down Philadelphia Union II
Published on July 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II fell 4-0 to Chattanooga FC on Saturday evening at Finley Stadium. Chattanooga opened the scoring in the 12th minute. They found the back of the net in the 37th, 47th, and 75th minutes to secure their win.
Philadelphia Union II will travel to Belson Stadium to face New York City FC II on Saturday, August 1st (7:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).
Chattanooga FC (4) - Philadelphia Union II (0)
Finley Stadium (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
Saturday, July 25th, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Igor Bych
AR1: Logan Reeves
AR2: Fritz Barberousse
4TH: Dorian Del Toro
GOALS/ASSISTS
CHA - Ameziane Sid Mohand (unassisted) 12'
CHA - Nathan Koehler (Robertson) 37'
CHA - Damien Barker John (Mangarov, Tcheuyap) 47'
CHA - Daniel Mangarov (Krhel, Barker John) 75'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Willyam Ferreira (caution) 11'
CHA - Anton Sorenson (caution) 34'
PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 44'
CHA - Yves Tcheuyap (caution) 66'
PHI - Óscar Benítez Cobo (caution) 90'+1
LINEUPS
Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom, Jordan Griffin (Kaiden Moore 79'), Giovanny Sequera, Matheus DePaula, Isaiah Mendoza, Willyam Ferreira (Óscar Benítez Cobo 46'), Kellan LeBlanc (Tyler Gladstone 65'), Malik Jakupovic (Sal Olivas 57'), Eddy Davis III (John Ruf 79').
Substitutes not used: Sal Olivas, Mamoutou Berthé, Matthew White, Abdoulaye Diop, Sammy Díaz Gallego.
Chattanooga FC: Eldin Jakupović, Farid Sar-Sar, Nathan Koehler, Yve Tcheuyap, Anton Sorenson (Luke Husakiwsky 81'), Isaiah Jones (Alexis Arrúa 77'), Tate Robertson (Steeve Louis Jean 67'), Alex McGrath, Alexander Khrel (Yuval Cohen 76'), Damien Barker John, Ameziane Sid Mohand (Daniel Mangarov 46').
Substitutes not used: Darwin Ortiz, Griffin Huff, Francis Amoateng, Mattias Hanchard.
TEAM NOTES
Defender Rafael Uzcátegui earned his 20th start of the season for Philadelphia.
Midfielder Willyam Ferreira made his 30th career MLS Next Pro appearance for the Union.
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