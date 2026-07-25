Revolution II Visit FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday Night

Published on July 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. - New England Revolution II (9-4-5; 35 pts.) are on the road this weekend, traveling for an away match at FC Cincinnati 2 (4-13-1; 14 pts.) on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. Sunday night's contest at NKU Soccer Stadium airs live on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Mark Schoenster on the call.

Revolution II kicked off the two-match week with a dominant 3-0 win over Eastern Conference rival New York City FC II on Thursday afternoon in New England's singular contest of the season at Gillette Stadium. After forcing an own goal to begin the scoring, New England closed the opening half with tallies from midfielder Carlos Zambrano and forward Matthew Jean Baptiste. With a three-goal lead, goalkeeper Donovan Parisian helped guide the defense in the closing half as Revolution II collected their seventh shutout of the season.

A 21-year-old attacking midfielder, Zambrano has found his role within New England's offense in his debut season with Revolution II. With his goal-scoring performance in Thursday's victory, Zambrano has now featured on the scoresheet in five of the last seven games. Zambrano's four goals this season are second-most on the team, trailing forward/winger Myles Morgan (seven goals). Zambrano added two key passes to his outing on Thursday, a full 90-minute performance.

Jean Baptiste has also emerged as a key contributor on the attacking end for New England, logging consecutive goal-scoring performances. The 16-year-old Revolution Academy product has appeared in five matches this season, including three games started. Jean Baptiste, who helped New England salvage a point with the game-tying goal on July 15 against Columbus Crew 2, has recorded 10 shot attempts this season, including five on target.

Jean Baptiste was one of seven Revolution Academy players to feature in Thursday's victory, along with defenders Aarin Prajapati and Josh Macedo, midfielders Joe Buck, Logan Azar, and Levi Katsell, and forward Grant Emerhi. Following this weekend's match, Azar, a 16-year-old native of Hudson, Mass., will depart the team to feature for the Eastern Conference in next Monday's MLS NEXT All-Star Game in North Carolina.

On the defensive end, Revolution II remains one of the top teams in MLS NEXT Pro. New England's seven clean sheets rank third-best in the league this season. Revolution II's 63 shots against rank fewest across the league, while the team's 20 goals conceded rank tied for third-fewest. Parisian, a 2025 first-round MLS SuperDraft selection, has backstopped New England to four shutouts and seven results over his eight games played this season.

Revolution II enter this weekend's contest having collected points from three of their last four games. New England leads the all-time series against FC Cincinnati 2, 5-5-2, including a pair of victories this season. In the most recent encounter between the Eastern Conference sides, Zambrano delivered clutch heroics with the winning tally in stoppage time en route to the 1-0 victory on June 7. New England has lost just once on the road this season, owning a 3-1-2 away record.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #19

New England Revolution II at FC Cincinnati 2

Sunday, July 26, 2026

7:00 p.m. ET

NKU Soccer Stadium







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