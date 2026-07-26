Inter Miami CF II Earns 2-1 Victory over Toronto FC II

Published on July 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (7W-10L-3T, 25 points) fell to a narrow 2-1 road loss against against Inter Miami CF II (1W-13L-4T, 8 points) at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Saturday evening.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made three changes from last Friday's 3-1 home win over FC Cincinnati 2 with Theo Rigopoulos, Tristan Blyth and Kervon Kerr replacing Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Antone Bossenberry and Jahmarie Nolan, who are away on international duty at the Concacaf U-20 Championship.

Theo Rigopoulos made his first start of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign for Toronto FC II, marking the Canadian defender's return to the starting lineup for the first time since September 8, 2024, following a long-term injury layoff.

Inter Miami CF II opened the scoring in the 18th minute through Mateo Saja, who finished off a well-worked moved after being picked out by Lovend's Delinois to give the hosts an early 1-0 lead.

Toronto FC II responded with their first chance of the evening as Reid Fisher capitalized on a loose defensive header inside the penalty area to head home and level the match at one apiece.

The 29th minute equalizer marked the American defender's second of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, after the California native opened the scoring in TFC II's 2-1 win over Huntsville City FC on June 5.

Inter Miami CF II restored their advantage in the 61st minute when Lovend's Delinois curled a long-range effort into the top corner after Alejandro Flores' set-up to make it 2-1.

Seeking another response, TFC II turned to their bench introducing Daniel Stampatori, Dékwon Barrow, Shyon Pinnock, Luca Costabile and Diego Nué-Brito through the second half.

The Young Reds pushed for a late equalizer in stoppage time, but Stefan Kapor's header was denied by Inter Miami CF II goalkeeper Matias Marin before Dékwon Barrow was unable to turn home Elias Khodri's late cross.

Despite the late pressure, Toronto FC II were unable to find their second equalizer as Inter Miami CF II held on for a 2-1 victory to secure their first win of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

The Young Reds return home to host Columbus Crew 2 next on Friday, July 31. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary

MIA - Mateo Saja 18' (Lovend's Delinois)

TOR - Reid Fisher 29'

MIA - Lovend's Delinois 58' (Alejandro Flores)

Misconduct Summary

TOR - Reid Fisher 11' (caution)

MIA - Lovend's Delinois 28' (caution)

MIA - Theo Vorenkamp 36' (caution)

TOR - Micah Chisholm 51' (caution)

MIA - Alejandro Flores 68' (caution)

MIA - Sloan Morrison 74' (caution)

MIA - Matias Marin 76' (caution)

MIA - Mohammed Jamhour 90+3' (caution)

Lineups:

INTER MIAMI CF II - Matias Marin; Theo Vorenkamp (Jerremy Ortela 46'), RJ White, Fricio Caicedo, Sloan Morrison; Matteo De Paula (Nicholas Almeida 78'), Nessim Jena (Joseph Convers 52'), Alejandro Flores (Mohammed Jamhour 78'); Lovend's Delinois, Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Mateo Saja (C) (Diego Matos 78')

Substitutes Not Used: Lucas Barker, Nash Dearmin, Matthew Perez, Zidane Cadet

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Theo Rigopoulos (Daniel Stampatori 62'), Reid Fisher (C), Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm (Luca Costabile 72'); Lucas Dawson (Shyon Pinnock 72'), Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau, Tristan Blyth (Diego Nué-Brito 86'); Elias Khodri, Kervon Kerr (Dékwon Barrow 62')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Demitre Adamson, Edwin Omoregbe

MEDIA NOTES

Theo Rigopoulos started his first match of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season for Toronto FC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 25, 2026

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