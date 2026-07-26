Revolution II Midfielder Judah Siqueira Signed by First Team to Short-Term Agreement

Published on July 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II midfielder Judah Siqueira has been called up by the Revolution on a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's MLS match against Atlanta United.

Siqueira will make his first appearance on the Revolution's MLS matchday roster tonight. The Easton, Mass. native signed a professional contract with Revolution II in March, becoming the 16th Academy product to join the MLS NEXT Pro club after developing in the team's amateur ranks.

Over the last two seasons, the Brazilian-American midfielder has appeared in 21 MLS NEXT Pro matches, logging 10 starts with two goals scored. During the 2026 campaign, Siqueira has featured in 12 matches with eight starts and delivered a heroic game-winning strike against Orlando City B on May 17.

The 17-year-old spent the last two years developing in the Revolution Academy, where he emerged as one of the program's most prolific scorers. During the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign, he led the U-16s with an impressive 25 goals, while this past season, he added five goals and two assists.

Tonight's match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Watch the contest on Apple TV or listen live via the club's local radio partners: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese). Tickets to every Revolution match are available now at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II midfielder Judah Siqueira to a Short-Term Agreement on July 25, 2026.







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