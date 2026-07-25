The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Huntsville City FC - July 26, 2026

Published on July 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, July 26, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

The Story:

Orlando City B (8W-4L-7D, 35 points) enters Saturday's meeting with Huntsville City FC with a 4W-4L-1D all-time record against the club. The sides split their first two meetings of the 2026 campaign, with Huntsville earning a 3-1 win at Osceola Heritage Park on March 2 before the Lions responded with a 2-1 victory at Wicks Family Field on June 13.

Pedro Leão's 29th-minute goal against Chattanooga FC extended Orlando City B's scoring streak to nine matches, matching the club's season high set over its first nine games of 2026. The Lions have been held scoreless just once this season and rank second in MLS NEXT Pro with 40 goals. Their two nine-match scoring streaks are tied for the club's longest since it scored in 11 straight matches during the 2024 campaign.

Following a 1-1 draw with Chattanooga FC, Orlando City B converted four penalty attempts to Chattanooga's three to earn the extra point in the end-of-regulation shootout. The Lions have secured the extra point in four of their seven tiebreakers this season. Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1 (4), Chattanooga FC 1 (3) (7/18/26, Finley Stadium)

Goal Scorers: Pedro Leão; Steeve Louis Jean

Chattanooga FC Last Matchup: Huntsville City FC 2, Atlanta United 2 0 (7/18/26, Wicks Family Field)

Goal Scorers: Maximus Ekk, Malachi Molina

Against the Opposition (All Competitions):

Series Record: 4-4-1 (Home: 2-2-0, Away: 2-2-1)

Last Matchup: ORL 2, HNT 1 (6/13/26, Wicks Family Field)







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