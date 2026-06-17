Coywolves Are Back in New Haven Tomorrow

Published on June 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







On Sunday afternoon, our Coywolves beat Toronto FC II 4-2 on the road, one of the biggest wins of the season capping off a successful road trip winning three of four games. Now, it's time to bring that energy back to New Haven.

Join us on tomorrow, June 18, as CT United returns to Reese Stadium to kick off our New Haven Homestand against FC Cincinnati 2.

The match also serves as our Juneteenth Celebration, a night dedicated to honoring culture, community, and unity.

With our updated 7 PM kickoff, you have more time to get to Reese Stadium and start your Juneteenth weekend early with CT United FC.

Why Thursday is a match you won't want to miss:

- CT United returns home after a statement 4-2 road victory over Toronto FC II

- Juneteenth Celebration Night

- New 7 PM kickoff time

- Free parking and tailgating before the match starting at 4 PM

- Buy One, Get One tickets with promo code FAMILY

The New Haven Homestand starts here. Let's pack Reese Stadium, celebrate together, and keep the momentum rolling.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 17, 2026

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