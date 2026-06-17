Coywolves Are Back in New Haven Tomorrow
Published on June 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Connecticut United FC News Release
On Sunday afternoon, our Coywolves beat Toronto FC II 4-2 on the road, one of the biggest wins of the season capping off a successful road trip winning three of four games. Now, it's time to bring that energy back to New Haven.
Join us on tomorrow, June 18, as CT United returns to Reese Stadium to kick off our New Haven Homestand against FC Cincinnati 2.
The match also serves as our Juneteenth Celebration, a night dedicated to honoring culture, community, and unity.
With our updated 7 PM kickoff, you have more time to get to Reese Stadium and start your Juneteenth weekend early with CT United FC.
Why Thursday is a match you won't want to miss:
- CT United returns home after a statement 4-2 road victory over Toronto FC II
- Juneteenth Celebration Night
- New 7 PM kickoff time
- Free parking and tailgating before the match starting at 4 PM
- Buy One, Get One tickets with promo code FAMILY
The New Haven Homestand starts here. Let's pack Reese Stadium, celebrate together, and keep the momentum rolling.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 17, 2026
- Inter Miami CF II Match against Carolina Core FC to be Played at Baptist Health Community Field this Saturday - Inter Miami CF II
- Coywolves Are Back in New Haven Tomorrow - Connecticut United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut United FC Stories
- Coywolves Are Back in New Haven Tomorrow
- Led by D'Ippolito's Brace, CT United FC Secures 4-2 Road Win over Toronto FC II
- CT United FC Fall on the Road to Columbus Crew 2
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