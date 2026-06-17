Inter Miami CF II Match against Carolina Core FC to be Played at Baptist Health Community Field this Saturday

Published on June 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II's upcoming MLS NEXT Pro regular season match against Carolina Core FC, originally scheduled to be played at Inter Miami CF Stadium, has been relocated to the Baptist Health Community Field at Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale. The match is set for this Saturday, June 20, with an updated kickoff time scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

This match will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com, as well as in OneFotball.com.







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