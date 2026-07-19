Huntsville City FC Wins a 2-0 Victory over Atlanta United 2
Published on July 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City FC News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC earned a 2-0 victory over Atlanta United 2 on Saturday night at Wicks Family Field, securing the club's first win over its regional rival this season.
After two tough losses earlier this season, Huntsville City FC flipped the script in the third meeting, earning a 2-0 shutout victory over Atlanta United 2.
Maximus Ekk broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, finishing a setup from Misei Yoshizawa to give Huntsville City FC a 1-0 advantage. The goal marked Ekk's ninth of the season, while Yoshizawa recorded his third assist of the year.
Malachi Molina doubled the lead in the 70th minute, finding the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season to seal the 2-0 victory.
The shutout victory earned Huntsville City FC all three points at home as the club continues its push through the second half of the MLS NEXT Pro season.
The Boys in Blue return to action on Sunday, July 26, when they travel to face Orlando City B. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
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