St Louis CITY2 Falls, 2-1, to Portland Timbers2 on Saturday Night at Energizer Park
Published on July 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St Louis CITY2 fell 2-1 in a close match to Portland Timbers2 on Saturday night at Energizer Park. After a quiet first half, CITY2 got on the board in the 69th minute when Owen Jorgensen scored his first professional goal. Zach Zengue recorded his first assist with CITY2 on the goal after joining the club last week. Portland went on to score twice to secure all three points. CITY2 will face Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 next Sunday, July 26 at Energizer Park. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT.
Postgame Notes
Owen Jorgensen scored his first professional goal
Zach Zengue recorded his first assist with CITY2 and his fourth assist of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season
Nighte Pickering made his CITY2 debut, entering the match in the second half after joining St Louis CITY2 on Friday
Goal-Scoring Plays
STL: Owen Jorgensen (Zach Zengue), 69th minute - Owen Jorgensen scored with a header from the center of the box to the lower right central zone.
POR: Connor Ferguson (Lucas Fernandez-Kim, Nicklas Lund), 86th minute - Connor Ferguson scored with a left footed shot from the central position outside the box to the bottom right corner.
POR: Charles Ondo, 90th minute - Charles Ondo scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the central zone.
Scoring Summary
STL: Owen Jorgensen (Zach Zengue), 69'
POR: Connor Ferguson (Lucas Fernandez-Kim, Nicklas Lund), 86'
POR: Charles Ondo, 90'
Misconduct Summary
STL: Zach Zengue (caution), 48'
STL: Trip Clancy (caution), 63'
Lineups
STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Owen Jorgensen, D Zack Lillington (Chris Pearson, 74'), D Andrew De Gannes; M Emiliano Chavez, M Sidney Paris (Nighte Pickering, 56'), M Patrick McDonald © (Yu Ota, 87'), M Trip Clancy (Alex Jundt, 74'); F Zach Zengue, F Chidube Nwankwo (Lorenzo Cornelius, 74'), F Riley Lynch
Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez, D Stone Marion, M Adeteye Gbadehan, M Samuel Goldstein
TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2
POR: GK Samuel Joseph; D Charles Ondo, D Nicklas Lund, D Alex Bamford, D Bryce VanVoorhis; M Lucas Fernandez, M Adolfo Enriquez ©; M Benjamin Barjolo (Colin Griffith, 70'), M Daniel Nunez (Eric Izoita, 46'), M Connor Ferguson; F Maximillan Kissel
Substitutes Not Used: GK Max Nelson, D Henry Mueller, M Cole Cruthers, F Daniel Cervantes, F Noah Zendejas
TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 3
Referee: Benjamin Meyer
Assistant Referees: Rebecca Luther, James Norris
Fourth Official: Andrew Strasberg
Venue: Energizer Park
Weather: Cloudy, 91 degrees
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