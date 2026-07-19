Chicago Fire FC II Drops Five-Game Unbeaten Streak against Crown Legacy FC

Published on July 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire II vs. Crown Legacy FC

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire II vs. Crown Legacy FC(Chicago Fire FC II)

MATTHEWS, NC - Chicago Fire FC II (6-6-6-3, 27 points) fell 3-2 against Crown Legacy FC (9-3-6-4, 37 points) Saturday evening at the Sportsplex at Matthews, North Carolina. Jason Shokalook scored for the second consecutive week and Robert Turdean scored his third goal of the year

Crown Legacy FC winger Nimfasha Berchimas started off hot on a steamy afternoon with several forays into the Fire box. In the 33rd minute, Berchimas finally connected on a cross that teammate Nathan Richmond volleyed home with one touch to give the hosts the lead.

Chicago struck back less than 10 minutes later as right back Dylan Borso lofted a ball into a pocket on the right side of the box. Turdean was there to receive and quickly strike as the goalkeeper charged to tie the game. But the draw was short-lived, as Michael Ayovi scored three minutes later to send the Charlotte FC affiliate into the half with a 2-1 lead.

The visitors regained the larger share of possession in the second half, but the home side took advantage to extend its lead. Following a corner kick in the 78th minute, a shot from Sebastian Ventura was deflected into the path of Wyatt Holt, who headed in his first goal with Crown Legacy.

On the other end of the field, CFII intensified their resolve to level the score, earning a corner kick in the 82nd minute. A cross into the box was headed down by Omar González, settled by James Field then sent into the back of the net by Shokalook to cut the deficit to 3-2. But the comeback attempt fell short as the hosts held on to deal Chicago its first loss in six matches.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will wrap up a two-game road trip through North Carolina with a Saturday night match against Carolina Core FC on July 25. Kickoff in High Point is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Crown Legacy FC 3:2 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

CLFC - Richmond (6) (Berchimas 3) 33'

CHI - Turdean (3) (Borso 3) 42'

CLFC - Ayovi (1) 45'

CLFC - Holt (1) 78'

CHI - Shokalook (4) (Field 1) 82'

Discipline:

CHI - Shokalook (Caution) 45+4'

CLFC - Johnson (Caution) 53'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Nemo Jr., D Borso, D González, D Fleming (capt.), D Damian, M Poreba (Boltz, 85'), M Pineda, M Villanueva (Field, 46'), M Turdean (Bernhardt, 85'), M Hlyut (Napoe, 64'), F Shokalook (Diawara, 85')

Substitutes not used: GK Gongadze, D Chavez, M Campos, F Williams

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Crown Legacy FC: GK Walker, D Smith, D Neeley, D Johnson (Holt, 76'), D Thomas, M Peña-Boardman (capt.), M Longo (Ventura, 70'), M Mendoza, F Richmond, F Ayovi (Mbongue, 46'), F Berchimas

Substitutes not used: GK Wickham, D Hodzic, M Gonzalez, M Brown, M Smalls, F Romero

Head Coach: Kevin Sawchak

Stats Summary: CLFC / CHI

Shots: 19 / 12

Shots on Goal: 5 / 7

Passing Accuracy: 84.4% / 85.7%

Saves: 5 / 2

Corners: 10 / 6

Fouls: 3 / 12

Offsides: 1 / 0

Venue: Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, N.C.)

Referee: Joe Surgan

Assistant Referee 1: Jeremy Smith

Assistant Referee 2: Paige Bell

Fourth Official: MJ Tehini

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