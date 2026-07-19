Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Seven

Published on July 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC on game night

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC on game night(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches following a 1-1 draw with Orlando City B on Saturday evening at Finley Stadium.

The visitors edged the shootout for the extra point 4-3.

The Young Lions took the lead in the 29th minute through the club's top scorer Pedro Leão.

The Boys in Blue created the more dangerous chances on the night and responded well to the early setback. Substitute Steeve Louis Jean scored his first goal of the season and found the all-important equalizer in the 75th minute.

Tate Robertson provided his 24th assist of his CFC career, bringing him joint-top alongside club legend Juan Hernandez for assists in club history.

Alex McGrath had two fiercely hit shots on target in the first half, but Orlando keeper Juan Rojas made multiple outstanding saves throughout the evening to keep the Young Lions in the match and ultimately see the sides share the spoils.

Chattanooga FC returns to Finley Stadium next Saturday for the Summer of Soccer finale as the club hosts Philadelphia Union II on July 25 for Ride Your Bike Night. Tickets are available now at CFCTIX.com.

Chattanooga FC (8-5-6, 34 pts.) - Orlando City B (8-4-7, 35 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Attendance: 2,313

Final score:

CFC: 1

ORL: 1

ORL wins shootout for extra point 4-3

Scoring summary:

29': Pedro Leão (A: Matthew Belgodere) - ORL

75': Steeve Louis Jean (A: Tate Robertson) - CFC

Stats (CFC / ORL):

Expected goals (xG): 1.57 / 0.25

Possession: 52% / 48%

Shots: 15 / 3

Shots on goal: 6 / 2

Blocked shots: 2 / 0

Total passes: 464 / 437

Passing accuracy percentage: 88.8 / 87

Corners: 8 / 2

Total crosses: 7 / 3

Offsides: 3 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: 1 / 5

Clearances: 1 / 4

Fouls: 5 / 7

Lineups:

Chattanooga FC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Anthony Sorenson (Steeve Louis Jean 46'), Mattias Hanchard, Farid Sar-Sar, Yves Tcheuyap, Isaiah Jones (Luke Husakiwsky 84'), Tate Robertson, Alex McGrath (C), Daniel Mangarov (Anthony Garcia 63', Alexis Arrúa 71'), Damien Barker John, Alex Krehl (Yuval Cohen 84')

Substitutes not used: Griffin Huff, Nathan Koehler, Darwin Ortiz, Ashton Gordon

Interim Head Coach: Richard Dixon

Orlando City B starters: Juan Rojas, Tahir Reid-Brown (C), Clovis Archange, Titus Sandy Jr. (Parker Amoo-Mensah 73'), Landon Okonski, Dylan Judelson, Ignacio Gomez (Caleb Trombino 90'), Issah Haruna, Matthew Belgodere, Gustavo Caraballo (Justin Hylton 82'), Pedro Leão (Brady Kendall 90'+2')

Substitutes not used: Luan Silva, Nicolas Bobea Torres

Head Coach: Eddie Wilding

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