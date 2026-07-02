Children's Hospital at Erlanger Named Official Front-Of-Kit Partner for CFC Youth

Published on July 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club today announced Children's Hospital at Erlanger as the Official Front-of-kit partner for Chattanooga FC Youth in a multiyear agreement.

The partnership builds on the relationship the Club has with Erlanger as its Official Front-of-Kit partner for the first team in MLS NEXT Pro.

Erlanger, headquartered in Chattanooga and led by President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Coleman, is also the Club's Official and Exclusive Health Care Provider. Erlanger is a health system that comprises seven hospitals and emergency departments, provides medical services for a fleet of six helicopters, and offers exceptional, comprehensive care at all of life's stages. With a history of over a century, Erlanger continues its founding mission to compassionately care for people.

"We're excited to grow our relationship with Erlanger to include the Children's Hospital at Erlanger as our new Chattanooga FC Youth front-of-kit partner," said Chad Emerson, Chattanooga FC Chief Business Officer. "This means our CFC soccer players, from the youngest of athletes through our seasoned professionals, will proudly display Erlanger on the front of CFC matchday kits."

Debbie Spielman, SVP and CEO of Women's and Children's Services at Erlanger, said: "Children's Hospital at Erlanger is the region's leader in youth health and wellness and we take pride in supporting the community from the grassroots all the way to the professionals. We are proud to build on our relationship with Chattanooga Football Club to continue to commit to the success of young athletes across the region. Healthcare extends beyond our hospitals and urgent cares, including watching your kids or grandkids excel on the soccer field. Wherever you need us, we'll be there."

Fans can see the new CFC Youth kits for the first time at Chattanooga FC's historic match this weekend on July 4th at Erlanger Park. Tickets are available at CFCTIX.com.







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